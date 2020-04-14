Brie Bella's DIY art projects with Birdie offer hours of fun (free!)

There is a reason why they say a people is needed.

As difficult as it may be to find it, there is no comprehensive guide with the answers to all your parenting questions: What should you eat? Are they getting too much time in front of the screen? Am I doing this right? (Spoiler: you are). So we are here to help you. We've asked your favorite celebrity moms for their tips, tricks, and tricks to help you overcome every crisis and milestone.

Welcome to Momologues de E!

Motherhood has taught Brie Bella think outside the box ring.

These days, to support the 2-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson worried and Entertaining, the pregnant WWE champion has literally gotten creative. "We have been looking for different things around the house to paint," he tells E! News. "I know it sounds crazy, but I found this bird feeder in our garage that we haven't used yet, so I've been letting Birdie paint."