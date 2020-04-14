Brie Bella's DIY art projects with Birdie offer hours of fun (free!)

There is a reason why they say a people is needed.
As difficult as it may be to find it, there is no comprehensive guide with the answers to all your parenting questions: What should you eat? Are they getting too much time in front of the screen? Am I doing this right? (Spoiler: you are). So we are here to help you. We've asked your favorite celebrity moms for their tips, tricks, and tricks to help you overcome every crisis and milestone.
Welcome to Momologues de E!
Motherhood has taught Brie Bella think outside the
box ring.
These days, to support the 2-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson worried and Entertaining, the pregnant WWE champion has literally gotten creative. "We have been looking for different things around the house to paint," he tells E! News. "I know it sounds crazy, but I found this bird feeder in our garage that we haven't used yet, so I've been letting Birdie paint."
And now, Brie and Daniel BryanTot spends hours decorating bird feeders, flower pots, and more with rainbows and hints of rose, her favorite color. "We need something that takes a long time because children are so easily distracted," says the 36-year-old man. "She uses her creative mind and I love joining her … It's almost like a meditation session."
Even better? It's free. "You don't have to go out and buy anything or order anything online," he explains. "Just look around your house. There could be salt and pepper shakers you aren't using, maybe even candle holders. She and I, a couple of our amazing boxes, also painted them and turned them into a tunnel."
In fact, she has a fledgling Picasso in her hands. Jokes Brie, "Look, the next thing you know, I'll let her paint my walls around the house."
Okay, maybe not. But Birdie has had to go into the kitchen with Mom. Her favorite food to make: sweet potato fritters, a recipe she got from the Minimalist Baker. Perfect if you're "going through your closets," Brie says she mixes the grated sweet potatoes, a great arm workout, eggs, onion, flour, quinoa, avocado oil, curry powder, salt and pepper.
"It really doesn't take time at all," she says enthusiastically. "They are super good, so many nutrients and Birdie loves them!"
