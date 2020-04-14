Bret Baier Responds to Trump's Claim for Authority ‘Total” – Deadline

Fox News 'top political host Bret Baier rejected President Donald Trump's claim that he had "full" authority over states' decisions about whether to lift the coronavirus to stay home and reopen their economies.

In The daily briefing with Dana PerinoBaier said, "Firstly, the Constitution is pretty clear and constitutional scholars will say that this is not the president who presses the switch, it is the governors and local authorities who have that in the future." There is hypocrisy here in that one. If President Obama had said those words that he heard from President Trump, that authority is total with the presidency, the conservative leaders would have exploded in all areas. "

Related story Coronavirus in Los Angeles County: 40 new deaths are more in a single day; Total cases Top 10,000 – Update

In his White House report on Monday, Trump told reporters that "when someone is the president of the United States, authority is total, and that is how it should be." That put him in potential conflict with governors, some of whom join with other states to jointly set parameters for reopening businesses, schools, and public places. Trump is trying to decide when to lift the White House guidelines on social distancing, perhaps as early as May 1, but claimed that his decision would override those of individual states.

Baier said: “The bottom line is that the president can really influence and work with these governors. But when it comes to top-down order, according to the constitution, you can't do that. "

He also suggested that Trump's position was somewhat reversible from just a week ago, when he resisted calls to issue a national order to stay home, and instead that the decision should be left to the states.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that Trump's assertion of presidential power. "We don't have a king. We have a president," he said in CBS this morning.

But later, Trump tweeted, "Tell Democratic governors that 'Mutiny On The Bounty' was one of my all-time favorite movies. A good old-fashioned riot from time to time is exciting and exhilarating to watch, especially when the mutineers need the Captain so much. Too easy! "

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume also rejected the idea that Trump had authority over the states, but said the media should focus less on what the president says and more on what he really does.

He tweeted: “POTUS's claims of absolute power in the Covid 19 emergency are constitutional nonsense, another of its serial exaggerations. The reaction to them is another case of the media's insistent focus on what it says, as if that is more important than it actually does. He constantly bellows and threatens all kinds of things, most of which never happen. In this case, he claims the supreme executive authority, but there is no sign that he intends to exercise it. In fact, their actions so far have been very respectful of governors and mayors. "