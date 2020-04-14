Brad Pitt puts the naked emotional side on the first episode of & # 39; Celebrity IOU & # 39;

WENN

Joining the stars of & # 39; Property Brothers & # 39 ;, Jonathan and Drew Scott, in his new HGTV show, the actor of & # 39; Once Upon A Time in Hollywood & # 39; surprise his old friend Jean Black with a makeover at home.

Up News Info –

Brad Pitt He has his heart up his sleeve when it comes to those who matter deeply to him. Be the famous guest on the first episode of HGTV "Celebrity IOU", he "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The actor exposed his emotional side on screen when he surprised a lifelong friend with a makeover at home.

Join the "Property brothers"stars, Jonathan Scott and Drew ScottIn her new show, the 56-year-old Oscar winner named makeup artist Jean Black as her choice for the surprise home renovation. "She is family, we are like brother and sister. She has been that person that I value very much in my life," he reasoned.

%MINIFYHTML19c429786835faa2e6cacc9005d84b9880% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

In the episode, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie You could see his hands getting dirty to help transform Jean's garage into a full guest house with a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. Speaking about his hands-on approach, he explained, "I love the sound of a construction site. If I'm not building, I'm dying. Just walk somewhere and see the possibilities."

Seeing the end result of the renovation, Brad said, "It was a crap box, this is amazing. It's fantastic. I've been waiting so long to see something happen in this dumpster." Jean herself was surprised by the makeover. "I really am so stunned," she said. "It really is very moving and I really appreciate it. I know that Brad's generosity is enormous."

"But for him to do this, it's really more than I ever thought could happen. I'm so touched by this, I really couldn't thank you enough," Jean continued expressing his gratitude before giving his friend Brad a hug. It wasn't until she whispered, "I love you, Brad," that he himself had watery eyes.

<br />

Speaking of Brad's appearance on the show, Jonathan praised the Hollywood star for being "a true gentleman in every way." The television personality explained, "He wanted everyone to feel like he was spending time getting to know them. And in the end he remembered each person's name on the production team and the construction team. He remembered everyone and wanted sure that they knew how grateful he was for what was happening. "

"Celebrity IOU" premiered at 9 p.m. Monday, April 13. The series would follow various celebrities, including Michael Buble, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson and Jeremy Renner, in giving back to those who helped them become a star.