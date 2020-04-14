Bournemouth reverses decision to suspend non-playing staff | Football news





%MINIFYHTMLb1765f2444d2bc3213c6f1b97c0d2ab579% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video Bournemouth has reversed its decision to suspend some employees who do not play

Bournemouth has reversed its decision to suspend non-playing staff members following criticism from club supporters.

The decision follows Premier League teammates Liverpool and Tottenham, taking the same action, having initially faced strong criticism for saying they would use the government's coronavirus job retention scheme.

More to follow …