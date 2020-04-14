Boosie Badazz says she declined Jay-Z's meeting to apologize to Dwyane Wade

Boosie Badazz went viral recently after pleading with Dwyane Wade not to allow her transgender daughter to undergo reassignment surgery; Now he says Jay-Z tried to arrange a meeting to apologize and declined.

"They were trying to put something together with a meeting," Boosie told The Breakfast Club. "They say Jay-Z will put him on the phone and all that shit. I need to apologize for saving this and saving that."

He continued, "Hey, tell Jay-Z I don't want to talk," he added. "I don't apologize for shit. I don't care if Jesus calls me to ask me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt it was right."

Boosie's views divided the Hip-Hop community. Some felt he overstepped and accused him of being transphobic, while others praised him for not confirming it.

Check out the clip below.