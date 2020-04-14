Home Entertainment Boosie Badazz says she declined Jay-Z's meeting to apologize to Dwyane Wade

Boosie Badazz says she declined Jay-Z's meeting to apologize to Dwyane Wade

Boosie Badazz went viral recently after pleading with Dwyane Wade not to allow her transgender daughter to undergo reassignment surgery; Now he says Jay-Z tried to arrange a meeting to apologize and declined.

"They were trying to put something together with a meeting," Boosie told The Breakfast Club. "They say Jay-Z will put him on the phone and all that shit. I need to apologize for saving this and saving that."

