Boosie Badazz reveals Jay-Z's involvement in her drama with Dwyane Wade and daughter

InstagramInstagram / https: //www.beyonce.com/Instagr

Rapper Baton Rogue receives a backlash after speaking out against Dwyane's decision to support his son Zaya, who came out as a transgender earlier this year.

Up News Info –

Boosie Badazz (Lil boosie) shared more details on the controversy surrounding him for his comments on Dwyane WadeZaya's daughter. During his appearance in a new episode of "The Breakfast Club", the rapper revealed that Jay Z was somehow involved in the drama.

Started after Charlamagne Tha God He asked Boosie if he ever planned to apologize to the retired NBA star, to which the Baton Rogue star replied, "Nah … They already tried to do that. They tried to put something together with a meeting with Jay-Z."

In elaborating his story, Boosie continued, "They say Jay-Z will put him on the phone and all that, I have to apologize for saving this, and saving that." However, he refused and said, "Hey, tell Jay-Z I don't want to talk. I don't apologize for shit. I don't give a shit if Jesus calls me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt that was correct. "

<br />

Boosie received a backlash after speaking out against Dwyane's decision to support her transgender daughter. "Don't cut the crap out of him, bruh," he said. "He's 12 years old. He's not there yet. He hasn't made his final decisions yet. You're screwed, dammit."

Denying the allegations that he does not support the LGBTQ + community, he said on Instagram Live in March: "I have gay people around me, I have nothing against any gay people. I have gay people working for me, I have gay people" . in my family. All I said (about Zaya) was not to do that to him. "

The rapper went on to say, "I have nothing against gay anyone. I love people. I don't hate white people, I don't hate black people. I don't hate people. All I said was don't do that to him. That is all I said. "

Boosie hinted that Zaya was too young to make such a big decision. "At 11 or 12 I don't know if I'm going to go shopping at Dillard & # 39; s or Footlocker. Did you listen? I don't know if I'm going to college or staying. Big decisions I still can't make." celebrated.