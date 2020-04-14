Bollywood movies that were archived due to unavoidable circumstances

With the coronavirus pandemic in the world, life came to a complete stop. Bollywood is obviously one of the industries hardest hit due to the situation, as theaters and production across the country have been closed on government orders. While steps are taken to ensure people's safety, it also puts the future of many movies at stake. Even in the past, many Bollywood movies had an awkward ending. So we decided to list movies that unfortunately were archived due to unavoidable situations.

1. Apna Paraya

The shooting for Apna Paraya started in 1972 when both Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were finding their place in the industry. Amitabh is rumored to have even filmed for the first hour of the film with Rekha, but was later replaced by the director due to his impressive track record. The film was renamed Duniya Ka Mela and was released with Rekha and Sanjay Khan in the lead. The film did not impress at the box office and Amitabh's Zanjeer, which also premiered at the same time, became one of his biggest hits.

2. Time Machine

Time Machine was Shekhar Kapur's dream project, inspired by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale's back to the future. The film was supposed to star in Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover, and Vijay Anand in pivotal roles. The film was reportedly unable to complete due to lack of funds, after which Shekhar Kapur ended up moving to the US. USA

3. Parinaam

Parinaam was supposed to be a massive Bollywood project starring Divya Bharti and Akshay Kumar. The film was supposed to hit the ground in 1993, but was unfortunately archived in the same year due to Bharti's disappearance.

4. Dus

Dus was supposed to be a full-action artist, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The two actors played the Indian agents in the film, whose mission was to prevent an Indo-Pak war. However, during a filming schedule, director Mukul Anand passed away. The film remained incomplete and only the music album was released.

5. Shoe bite

Percept Picture Company reportedly approached Amitabh Bachchan to star in a life project titled Johnny Walker. The movie was supposed to be directed by Shoojit Sircar. After the movie didn't hit the ground, Shoojit approached UTV movies for the project and renamed it Shoebite. This led to a legal battle between the production houses. Amitabh even posted a tweet asking the respective production companies to put their difference aside and let the movie open.