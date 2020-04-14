Blac Chyna sparks plastic surgery rumors while looking totally unrecognizable in new photos

Instagram

The former star of & # 39; Rob and Chyna & # 39; He recently discovered in Calabasas to run errands, sporting casual outfits and daring makeup paired with a mask.

It is Blac Chyna get under the knife? That's what people have been speculating about since the reality star was recently spotted running errands in Calabasas. Her appearance that day caused many people to speak as she looked totally different from her usual self, leading people to wonder if she had had plastic surgery.

During the excursion, Chyna tried to keep him casual in a black sweatshirt and matching pants while covering himself with a mask. Despite his casual outfit, the "Rob and Chyna"Alum apparently still made sure not to go out without makeup, sporting bold eyeliner and mascara, as well as a long black wig."

<br />

Those who saw the photos obtained by The Shade Room could not believe that the girl in the photos was really Chyna. Some compared it to Michael Jackson, while others thought he underwent a cosmetic procedure. "Oh, her nose surgery is terrible. She has destroyed herself through plastic surgery," said one. "She has to stop with the brother of plastic surgery," another person was convinced.

"Chyna was a pretty woman by nature. She destroyed her appearance, ugh," wrote another person. "Chileeeeee … what did he do to her face?" one more person wondered. There were also several people who simply made fun of her. For example, this person said, "That wig, those claws! Damn, it looks scary. It looks like the evil bell."

"That can't be her. She's an alien now. They took Chyna from us. I knew she was exhausted," commented another. "That time Angela Basset was bitten on the neck and turned into a vampire …" said another. "That little anime nose that got her face cut off is going to fall on her cereal next week," someone speculated.

Chyna has yet to respond to the accusation.