Blac Chyna charges over $ 1K to FaceTime and follows fans and social media are furious – here is his defense!

Social media is not happy with Blac Chyna's latest business idea. The reality TV star has decided to sell encounters with his fans online as well as "follow-ups,quot; on Instagram and the price he is asking for is quite considerable.

Of course, its close to $ 1K price has angered many people, but it fought back quickly.

As far as Chyna is concerned, she is not doing this out of greed or because she wants to scam her fans.

So is! The celebrity cited "financial need,quot; as the reason he is asking for so much money.

But although Chyna is obviously not poor or anything like that, it seems she needs a lot of money for her custody battle with her ex, Rob Kardashian.

It all started with the mother of two personal FaceTime calls and social media follow-ups for the high price of $ 950 and $ 250, respectively.

Some of his well-to-do and die-hard fans may take the exciting opportunity to connect with his favorite star, but many others find the price ridiculously huge.

Here are some of the reactions he received: "Imagine increasing your credit score because you didn't finish your payments for a blac chyna time." / "No offense, chyna sis but we are in a pandemic and we have better things to spend our money on, especially when it is limited, as if we were spending as much if we were not in a pandemic. & # 39; / & # 39; I'd rather buy a sandwich for $ 950. & # 39; / & # 39; These ig girls don't want to work with these tricks … They'll find any way not to work clown face.

On the other hand, some praised being smart and doing their best to stay afloat during this pandemic.

The former stripper addressed the reaction through her representative, who stated that she is mainly doing it to connect with her fans during the quarantine.

Furthermore, the creativity related to ‘Chyna's quarantine is also born out of financial need. Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson. To make matters worse, Rob and his family have made false accusations that Chyna is an unfit mother and are trying to take custody of Chyna from her precious daughter, Dream. "

Later, the police mentioned that Chyna is determined to continue fighting these allegations in court, but argued that such "unwarranted custody battles are not cheap."



