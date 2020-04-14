Billy Vunipola Says Eddie Jones Is The Right Man To Take England To The Top | Rugby Union News





Billy Vunipola is confident that Eddie Jones is the right man to lead England to victory in the 2023 World Cup.

The 2019 World Cup ended in disappointment for England as they lost to South Africa in the final.

Despite that loss, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) saw enough to cheer on the progress England made under Jones and, earlier this month, rewarded him with a contract extension that keeps him in charge until the Cup. Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

Jones immediately challenged his players to become "the best team the game has ever seen."

0:50 England head coach Eddie Jones talks about his goals after agreeing to a new deal until 2023 England head coach Eddie Jones talks about his goals after agreeing to a new deal until 2023

The Australian is never shy about setting high goals for his goals, but Vunipola insists that the England players have full faith in his methods.

"I think everyone only sees Eddie through the lens of the media and what he says, but the players will always back him up and follow him," Saracen No. 8 told the Daily Mail.

"If you look at the documentary on the World Cup, the most excited I have been was when we had the first meeting before the New Zealand game. People should see that."

"It was the first meeting of the week and Eddie just said, 'No one thinks we can beat the All Blacks, but I do. I think it was Sunday, the day after he played against Australia.

"Everyone was already excited! It was a shame what happened to us in the final, but I really think we have the right leader in charge to take us to the top."

0:32 Mike Tindall has endorsed England head coach Eddie Jones and says they can do better and win the next Rugby World Cup. Mike Tindall has endorsed England head coach Eddie Jones and says they can do better and win the next Rugby World Cup.

Jones is already planning a review of his squad ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking earlier this month, Jones said, "I don't think this group can have another World Cup."

"While there will be core team members who can continue to the next World Cup, there will be a new influx of members coming in."

"If you look at the team this year, we've changed it by 20 percent.

"There will be another 20 percent change in the second year and another 20 percent in the third year.

"By the time we get to the World Cup, it could be 40 percent of the 2019 World Cup team and 60 percent of new members."

That message has been received loud and clear by Vunipola and the rest of the England players.

Vunipola has won 43 matches since his England debut in 2013

"Now I have another three years to be within that 40 percent," said Vunipola.

"That's another way to challenge kids not to give up. Everyone should pay attention to their messages and make sure you're not the type they cut."

Vunipola has also set out to join the British and Irish Lions squad when they tour South Africa in 2021.

Mako Vunipola has been on two tours with the British and Irish lions.

While older brother Mako has been on two tours with the Lions, to Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017, Billy has yet to put on the famous red jersey and is determined to fix it next year.

"That is one of the most important things for me," he said. "I want to give myself the platform to help me play for the Lions. First I need to play for England, put myself in the window to play for the Lions."

"I have to prove that I am good enough. It is going to be huge and there is a lot of competition. It is definitely something I really want to do."