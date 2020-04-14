Bhad Bhabie tries to explain her recent dark appearance and uses Lil Kim as an example: "The girl wants to be white and you won't say anything about her,quot;

# Roommates, proving once again that she is determined to remain in the public eye by whatever means necessary: ​​Bhad Bhabie is again at the forefront of the controversy. She recently went live on Instagram to address her highly-criticized dark looks and decided to use Lil Kim and Tarzan as an example to defend her case.

Earlier this month, social media was in turmoil when Bhad Bhabie debuted a noticeable new look on social media courtesy of extremely dark skin. She was immediately accused of cultural appropriation and "black fishing,quot;, things that she has been accused of in the past.

%MINIFYHTML5bd7f88986f8b69b340640234340ade581% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Well, he recently jumped on live Instagram to explain the reasoning behind his new look, but that was overshadowed when he brought in Lil Kim and also Tarzan's character. She said that although she respects Lil Kim and is a fan, she wears white makeup and had a nose job because she wanted to look white.

Speaking about Kim, Bhad Bhabie said:

"The girl wears a base that is too light for her face. The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose like white people. Won't you see that? She literally had surgery to look like a white person. She is dressed in white, like makeup that is light and you won't say a word about her. You won't say a damn word about her. "

He then continued to add Tarzan to the mix, saying:

"And then another thing I would like to say is, everyone says that I try to be black because I … and maybe one reason in my attempt to be black is because I grew up in the neighborhood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan .

As usual, social media dragged her down, and as usual, she doesn't seem to mind.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!