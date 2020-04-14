Bhad Bhabie compares himself to Tarzan to demonstrate that he is not racist

Instagram

On an Instagram Live, the 17-year-old raptress tries to make a point by comparing herself to Tarzan, a fictional character from a human boy who was raised in the jungle by animals.

Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) continues to deal with accusations of his racism. The bird of prey previously landed in hot water after debuting its new look on Instagram with many people criticizing it for allegedly trying to be black. He denied the allegations and doubled further in a recent Instagram complaint.

The 17-year-old tried to make a point by comparing herself to Tarzan, a fictional character of a human boy who was raised in the jungle by animals. "Seeing people who want to judge me by an image, in a dazzling light, that made me look a little darker. Then he tries to slander my name and make me look like a racist person," he said Monday. , April 13 live stream from Instagram.

"I'm not a racist at all, and any damn video of me saying the n word said it in a song, I was thirteen and where I grew up in Florida, we all said shit," he explained.

She continued: "At the end of the day we are all people, we all bleed red … And then another thing I like to say is, everyone says I'm trying to be black. Maybe one reason for me (trying to be black) is because I grew up in the neighborhood. " Comparing himself to the fictional character, Bhabie said, "Tarzan … Tarzan's story. He grew up around bears in the jungle. He didn't know any better! That's all he knows!"

"When someone grows up in a certain area or in a certain place, they are part of their environment. They only know what has existed, what they have been taught," he concluded.

Bhabie was accused of black fishing after people noticed in one of her Instagram posts that her skin looked darker. "How come this isn't black face?" a user asked in the comments section. Referring to a term used to describe wearing makeup to make it look black, another user wrote, "Okay, now this is black fishing."

The conversation brought Bhabie's name to fashion on Twitter. It didn't take long for Raptress to bring up her social media account to address the issue. "Millions of sick people, thousands dying every day and you are worried that I will put on makeup for a photo shoot?" she applauded on Instagram Stories, referring to 10,000 people in the US. USA who died of Coronavirus as of April 6. "I'm usually the wild one but everyone needs to relax and focus on what's important right now."