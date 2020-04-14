Bhad Bhabie accuses Lil & # 39; Kim of having plastic surgery to look like white people

Instagram

Making sure people know that he doesn't want to disrespect the veteran rapper, Bhabie then says of Kim, "The girl did a nose job for a small white nose."

Danielle Bregolli, who is better known as Bhad Bhabie, does not really hold her tongue and will always speak her mind regardless of whether it is controversial or not. This time, the hip-hop star is attacking the veteran rapper Lil & # 39; Kim while thinking that the latter is trying to look like whites.

During an Instagram Live sessionBhabie first made sure that people knew that she did not want to disrespect Kim and emphasized that she is actually a fanatic. Later, the young woman claims that the rapper "Crush on You" uses a base that is too light for his face. "She continued:" The girl did a nose job to have a small nose like that of whites. She became one, as I said, without disrespecting her. I have no problem with what she is doing, making her happy. That's it for her. "

However, Bhabie emphasized once again: "But once again, she literally underwent surgery to look like a white person. She was wearing white light makeup that … and I'm not saying a damn word about her."

Kim has not responded to Bhabie, although some people have come to her defense. "And honestly, Kimberly is not my favorite person either. But the fact that she's saying she did that because she wanted a smaller nose to look white is just gross. She may have said some not-so-nice things about her, but never I've denied it because she did the job, "said one. "This is so callous that I get a little uncomfortable every time I see people mention lil kim's appearance after finding out why he did it," wrote another.

Another commented, "He's not even 18 years old thinking he can talk to anyone. He's not great. He doesn't respect a mature adult with real merits and a real career," while there was someone who stepped in, "The fact that this girl said that Kim went and got a nose job to look white, it's more than racist to know he did it after having multiple broken noses in abusive relationships. Sad that the black community criticizes those of our kind and praises white demons. "