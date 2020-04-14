Beyonce's nephew denies leaking a new video of her daughter Rumi

Instagram / https: //www.beyonce.com/

In the leaked video, Beyonce and Jay-Z's 2-year-old daughter appears with her cousin Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., son of Bey's sister Solange Knowles.

While Beyonce Knowles and Jay ZBlue Ivy Carter's oldest daughter has made several public appearances with her famous parents, the couple rarely showing the twins Sir Carter and Rumi to the public. Thus, Beyhives was thrilled after a video appeared giving 2-year-old Rumi a new look.

In the video allegedly taken by his cousin Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., Rumi appears to have grown a lot, and some people speak of her resemblance to her older sister Blue. "Awww, she's so cute! She looks like Big Sister Blue!" A read comment.

"Baby Rumi looks like Blue when he was younger," another similar one reacted. "Is that Rumi or blue? They look like identical twins !!!" Someone else commented on the sisters' resemblance, while another said, "She is the perfect mix for Jay and Bey."

Another person thanked Solange Knowles& # 39; son for sharing the video, writing, "How adorable! She is Blue's twin. Thank God for Jules, giving us what Bey won't do."

However, the video has now disappeared from the Internet, as it was apparently posted online without Julez's permission. The 15-year-old, whose Instagram account is private, claimed he never shared the clip and was confused about how it went viral.

"Please someone explain how someone got my cousin's video because I have never posted that video," he wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, "Please delete that video," which has violated your privacy.

While Julez's account may have been hacked, some internet users did not think it was a big problem and criticized Julez's or Rumi's famous parents for complaining about their privacy violation, although people have seen the girl before.

"Awwwww, don't worry, Julez, we don't care," one person replied to Julez's post. Another downplayed him, "Lmao ppl actin as if he had bid farewell to the infant Jesus." Another user also sarcastically commented, "Who cares is a normal baby."

Interrupting, someone else added, "So what people see in their babies' videos and photos all the time just because it's Beyonce doesn't mean anything, you give these celebrities too much power. They fear these celebrities more than you". everyone fears God. "