Be Authentic, Stay Calm, and "Recognize No One Can Do It Perfectly" – Deadline Questions and Answers – Deadline

Dan Rather says he has so far been through the coronavirus crisis "locked up" in his Manhattan apartment for nearly three weeks, taking time to exercise, read, and even time for himself. At 7 PM every night, he steps out onto his balcony and knocks on a steel pot to participate in the collective joy of the city for healthcare professionals.

He's also been tweeting, not just about politics, but to put this moment in some perspective. Despite the fact that he has been on the scene for so many previous periods of national crisis, including the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the Vietnam War, and Watergate, and later as a CBS News presenter during periods such as September 11, Rather in actually can't find any direct comparison with this moment. But there are many reminders.

"As an economic crisis and a public health crisis stir us, I remember my childhood during the Great Depression," he wrote on Twitter last week. “A most precious asset in times of great need is EMPATHY, which guides personal and government actions. We help and we do it with humility ”.

Rather the new season of The great interview It will premiere on Wednesday at 8 PM ET on AXS TV, with Huey Lewis as its first guest, in a sitting conversation that took place before the current crisis. He has also been writing for the site he founded, Newsandguts.com.

He spoke with Deadline earlier this week on how journalists have covered this national emergency, why he thinks White House reporters excel at nightly briefings, and why he's really optimistic about the country's ability to overcome this.

DEADLINE: You had tweeted last week that what we are going through is an economic crisis, coupled with a public health crisis, and that it actually reminded you of your childhood in the Great Depression. How is that?



DAN RATHER: During my life, the Great Depression was by far the greatest economic threat to the country we had. And this and the start of World War II are the only two times that I can remember when the whole country was affected, since the whole country has been affected by this (virus). So what I was looking to do was try to make the comparison. Have we been through something like this before? And the answer is, not in my life. The closest we would get to this type of situation in what we will call modern American history was, of course, the 1918 flu epidemic. Although I have been blessed to live a long time, even I was not alive during that time. .. I mean this is unique.

DEADLINE: You made the comparison with 1941. What do you remember from that time, the news sources you trusted?

RATHER: For me, I was in bed for two years in the early 1940s. I had rheumatic fever and the radio became my 24-hour partner. … What I remember from 1941 is that even as a child, and I was 10 years old at the time, the feeling was that we might lose the war, that the Germans seem unstoppable in Europe and North Africa, and the Japanese seem be unstoppable on the far edge of the Pacific. And there was a real feeling that while we were going to war, it was a war that we might very well lose, and there was a widespread feeling of that in the country. Even as a child I could feel it.

DEADLINE: Do you feel the same feeling of uncertainty right now?

RATHER: No, I don't. This is very different. I am optimistic by nature and by experience. And although it is very difficult to be optimistic in the short term, and I think that this current situation may last longer than we expected or anticipated, I really have no doubt that we are going to overcome this. And I honestly believe that when we get over it, we will eventually get stronger. But I try to be careful when saying that, where and when I say it, because I don't want to create a false sense of 'Well, things are going to be fine, so nobody has to worry'. A lot depends on how hard we fight against this. For example, everyone, I mean, each person has a role to play in this. And do we as a nation, as a society, as a people, have the necessary discipline to continue inside, stay at home, practice social distancing, do the things we have to do? As you and I speak today, these days are the decisive days. Either we gather that, we have that or we don't.

DEADLINE: So how do you think the country can come out of this stronger?

RATHER: Well, I think we can emerge stronger because, in many ways, it has been a humiliating experience, that we are the richest and richest nation on Earth, and we are the most medically advanced nation on Earth. That led to complacency and some conceit. And one of the ways that we will come out of this stronger is by acknowledging the dangers of being arrogant, too cocky, too accommodating, of saying, "Well, we're so rich." We are very medically advanced. And nothing like one of these Asian pandemics affects us so much. "This has really been a wake-up call to that. And humility is a great strength, true humility to say, no matter how much money we have, no matter how smart we think we are. We are, there are always things to learn, and if this teaches us a strong lesson in gratitude and humility as a country, then I think we will come out stronger for it.

DEADLINE: At times like these, what did you learn as a newscaster and correspondent on how to present a national crisis to the American people, night after night?

RATHER: Yes, I have, I suppose you would call it an adventurous life, but I am not an expert in anything. But to answer your question, as a presenter or appear on television, one important thing to remember is that it is always important to convey to your audience a sense of authenticity. I mean, be yourself. Don't try to be something you are not. Don't try to pretend. Do not see yourself playing a role … The second is to stay calm and try, by your actions, everything from the voice, the temperament, the way you present yourself, no matter how difficult things are, no no matter how difficult the situation is: try to convey a sense of calm. That will also help authenticity. The third thing is to realize that no one can do it perfectly, no matter how hard they try, we are all human, and if you are angry on TV or in the living room being a consumer of news, no one can do it perfectly. . There should be times when you say to yourself, "I didn't do that as well as I should," but I admit that no one can do it perfectly. And don't try to present yourself as someone perfect, because nobody is and they will discover you quickly.

DEADLINE: During this crisis, there has been an increase in interest in the network's traditional nightly newscast. Does that surprise you?

RATHER: Well, I want to say this respectfully, softly: I'm not surprised, because we look at the situation. You have a twin crisis, a national health crisis along with an economic crisis. And in this particular case, people have been encouraged and even ordered to stay home. So, the broadcast of the night through the main networks … will have a large audience tuned to them. And I hope this lasts a while. Now once we get past this horrible period, and eventually get through it, it will be interesting to see if they can keep a large chunk of that gain in audience. I hope they can, but I'm not sure that's the case … The afternoon news days are the kind of national home, where almost everyone used and accepted them as a factual basis from the which we can all operate in, I'm afraid this return to that during this crisis will be temporary. I hope to be wrong

I think the major news networks and the people who work there deserve to be recognized for the work they are doing. They have all gotten into this, even those who are not doing as well in the previous rankings and perhaps are now behind in the rankings now. You know that pretty much everyone in the news business has gotten into this … I'm not putting people in my profession with the frontline people: the doctors, the nurses, everyone who works in hospitals and healthcare. I don't think journalists want to be put on the same level. But I do believe that we can recognize that during this crisis, until now, even, that journalism has tried very hard to do its job.

DEADLINE: When President Donald Trump brags about his ratings, how do you think he should be covered? Should journalists pay close attention to it given everything that's happening?

RATHER: Our reaction should be to ignore it. Neither your grades nor anyone else's grades matter. We are talking about life and death. To say the least, it's disappointing. Having a president who has a leadership role to play, boasting about things like his qualifications is the best thing in the business, the best he has been, and another bluff is inappropriate for him, but more importantly, it is not for the office of the president of the United States. And I think most people recognize and agree with this, even people who would otherwise support President Trump, who we all know is ridiculous to talk about ratings.

DEADLINE: Several weeks ago you were asked about the idea of ​​whether the networks should host White House press briefings. Since then, networks like CNN and MSNBC have begun to reduce live coverage of the briefings to try to verify the facts. Do you think that is working?

RATHER: I think it's better, but you've asked my opinion, and often my opinion is worth no more than the boy at the end of the bar. I just think that what is happening now is closer to performing the journalistic function. The journalistic function is "What is the news?" And if, as has sometimes been the case, the president seeks to use these White House meetings, appointments, health reports, appointments, as political demonstrations, then what journalists should do is (ask) is there any news ? And if there is news, report the news, and if there isn't, ignore the rest. It is a difficult line for journalists to work, but, for example, no newspaper prints the full transcript of these so-called briefings. What the newspapers do is they send reporters, they watch and listen, and they decide what is news and they print it, but nobody prints the entire transcript. And therefore, to extrapolate from that, I don't think people on television should take them up and down every night. They should be making judgments, is there news on it? Is there any likely news on it? Take that part and feel free to cut it, by not issuing it, and spend time checking the facts.

DEADLINE: How do you think reporters handled it in that meeting room?

RATHER: Frankly, I was impressed. And I acknowledge that I am a partial witness (as a journalist). But I think, by any objective analysis, the journalists doing the interrogation have really distinguished themselves. First, most of the time, overwhelmingly, most of the questions have been good, good, or good. Second, reporters who have done a very good job of not losing their professionalism in the face of relentless presidential attacks, presidential attacks basically to get him to change the subject instead of answering the question. It is one of his favorite techniques, that instead of answering a question, particularly a difficult question, he will attack the journalist. Reporters have done an amazing job keeping calm, they just keep asking their questions.

DEADLINE: What story do you think is not getting the coverage it deserves in this crisis?

RATHER: I think a story that has (not) received the attention it deserves is that there are people who have tried to be one and who have benefited from the situation, such as pricing, price increases, contract favorites. governmental. , accumulating materials to expel prices. These kinds of acts are not patriotic. They should be subjected to public condemnation and ridicule, and for that matter brought before the court of law whenever possible. I think it is understandable, but it is unfortunate that it has not received as much attention and research as it should. I think as time goes by there may be more of that.

DEADLINE: What do you think of Fox News and how have they covered this pandemic? For one thing, you have people like Chris Wallace, you have the Fox News side of the news, and then at night you have the side of opinion.

RATHER: You did pretty well. I want to be careful. There are people on Fox News who are trying to do, and some of them have done, a good job of covering this up. A standard, even high-level journalistic effort is underway. On the other hand, the heart and soul of Fox News begin the afternoons with their opinion programs. And with these programs, generally overwhelmingly, they have been a poor service, because they dealt with hyperbole, inaccuracies, and the spread of false information. As I said, every once in a while, there is an exception to that. But if you just walk away and look at it as a whole, it's been more or less a propaganda arm of the Trump administration itself. Now, to the extent that they're accurate, that doesn't get you very far. That would be one thing. But they are overwhelmingly inaccurate. Now I will recognize that I am probably not the best person to judge someone else's work. But it is difficult for me to see that someone can watch Fox News in the afternoon and not conclude that they see themselves and that (they are) trying to be, as they say, something (of) a propaganda arm of the Trump administration .

DEADLINE: You have an interview with Huey Lewis. It seems like a good time for this, as a relief from what is happening.

RATHER: We try to make it less of an interview and more of a conversation with people. Dig a little deep into people, and people can dig deep into themselves. But yes, can it be fun during this difficult time? Insurance. And we cannot film any additional interviews at this time. We are planning to do it as soon as possible, but it may take a little time. Meanwhile, we were editing (done) material before this crisis.

DEADLINE: There is a movie project in progress on how CBS News covered the Kennedy assassination. Have you heard about that? (Rather recounted his experience covering the Kennedy assassination in the book The camera never flickers.) RATHER: It is true that because I was in Dallas at the time of the Kennedy assassination, that someone who is making a movie will often ask me to interview what I remember, what happened, but I am not aware of this movie. in particular.

The thing about the Kennedy assassination is that there are so many conspiracy theories. People want to know why this happened. Why did that happen, even frequently as criticism of journalists who covered the Kennedy assassination? My feeling is that I was there, doing my best to lead CBS News coverage at the time, and I did the best I could, the best I knew, and you have to leave it at that. When people make movies much later, talking about context and perspective, it is difficult to have a real historical perspective. It is becoming what, reaching 60 (years).

DEADLINE: It is curious that you have mentioned conspiracy theories, because we are already seeing some of these conspiracy theories about the current crisis.

RATHER: The internet, which has a lot of strengths, positives, but one of the downsides of the internet is that anyone, anywhere (who) can build even a ridiculous conspiracy theory is going to get some traction. It is part of what we live these days, which brings us to the point that it is even more important that journalists do more reporting based on facts. It is even more important now.

DEADLINE: What gives you much hope of how we overcome this?

RATHER: What gives me hope is that I have come to appreciate the resistance of the American people. Time and time again, we have been challenged by the Great Depression, we went through World War II. We are going through the terrible sixties of the great national division. Murders Increased racial tensions. We passed through September 11th, and again and again, Americans are good to come back to. We are what I would call good "get up" fighters, who will be knocked down and then will rise. Now each generation has to demonstrate again that they have these qualities, and we are now in the process of discovering whether Americans alive today have them. What gives me hope, the most important thing that gives me hope, is that record of endurance, of returning from being good fighters "getting up."