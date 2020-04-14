BBC Studios to Make ITV Documentary "Our Queen At War" – Deadline

ITV has commissioned BBC Studios to make a 60-minute film about Queen Elizabeth II's experience in World War II.

Our queen at war You will delve into rare footage and feature expert interviews as you explore how the Queen came of age during what she called "the terrible and glorious years of World War II."

Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne seven years after World War II in 1952, but was prepared for the post when the conflict erupted. It was during this time that he made his first broadcast to the nation with his sister, Princess Margaret.

The Queen alluded to this 1940 transmission in her recent speech on the coronavirus crisis. She said, “We as children spoke from here in Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. "

Our queen at war It was commissioned by Tom Giles, ITV's current affairs manager. Chris Granlund is the executive producer, while Christopher Bruce is the producer / director.

Granlund said: "Our queen at war With his insightful interviews and extraordinary archival material, largely in color, he promises to offer a fascinating insight into the life of HRH the Queen during those influential war years and during such an important chapter in UK history. "

It is the second ITV commission of BBC Studios after it was made Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall last year.