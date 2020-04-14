Barack Obama officially endorses Joe Biden for president

It's official #Roommates! Our President Forever Barack Obama has just endorsed Joe Biden for President. Obama made the highly anticipated announcement via a 10-minute video posted on social media, where he also mentioned Bernie Sanders and cast some shadow on the Trump administration.

Former President Barack Obama finally backed his former Vice President Joe Biden in a video praising his friend and former right-hand man. This is the first time that Obama has directly injected himself into the current presidential race after publicly staying out of the picture. In his speech, he urged Democrats to join Biden and form a unified front in an effort to defeat Donald Trump in November and reclaim the White House.

The video was shot on April 13.th and released today, where Obama spoke in great detail about Biden's character and resistance, and described him as the right kind of candidate to lead the country through a crisis like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He also emphasized the high stakes of the 2020 election, noting that Trump and Senate Republicans are solely interested in power, not making progress for Americans.

Obama said this about Joe Biden:

“If there is one thing we have learned as a country in times of great crisis, it is that the spirit of caring for others cannot be limited to our homes, our workplaces, our neighborhoods or our houses of worship. . It also has to be reflected in our national government. The kind of leadership that is guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace, that kind of leadership doesn't just belong to state chapters and mayors. It belongs to the White House. And that is why I am so proud to endorse Joe Biden as President of the United States. "

This has been a game-changing week for Joe Biden. Before Barack Obama backed him, he also received the backing of his longtime opponent Bernie Sanders, who recently dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

