Awesomeness ’Rebecca Glashow joins BBC Studios as President of the Americas – Deadline

BBC Studios has hired Awesomeness co-chief Rebecca Glashow as its President of the Americas to replace Ann Sarnoff after joining Warner Bros.

Glashow joins the British producer and distributor in June and will lead the company's distribution activities in the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Based in New York, he will report to Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution for BBC Studios, and will work closely with Matt Forde, general manager of international production and formats, whose Los Angeles-based production unit produces shows that include Dancing with the stars and Nat Geo Subzero life franchise.

His appointment comes after Sarnoff was named President and CEO of Warner Bros last summer.

She was recently co-director of Viacom's Awesomeness Gen Z brand, where she directed all business operations and revenue, including sales, marketing, research, distribution and production. Before her role as co-director, Glashow was the director of strategy and distribution.

She joined Awesomeness at Discovery, where she was a senior vice president of digital distribution and partnerships. Prior to that, she was Director, Video-on-Demand and Interactive Television, Content Acquisitions for Comcast Cable Communications.

"Rebecca's experience, energy and entrepreneurial instincts make her perfectly positioned to lead a new era of BBC Studios in the Americas as we seek to bring great British content to even broader audiences across the region," said Dempsey .

"Like many, I have always admired the BBC for their unmatched dedication to bringing some of the most incredible stories to audiences around the world," added Glashow. "So I absolutely took the opportunity to lead BBC Studios' diversified businesses for the Americas, and I can't wait to get started."