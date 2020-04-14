Ava DuVernay Launches Matrix Grants for Organizations Focused on People of Color and Women – Deadline

Ava DuVernay's Array Alliance has launched Array Grants, a $ 250,000 funding initiative for arts organizations that focus on change and the narratives of people of color and women of all stripes. This fund is also available for film festivals and projection series impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Array Grants seeks to provide vital financial support to grassroots entities seeking to make a narrative change. $ 10,000 unrestricted grants were awarded to the following 14 inaugural honorees serving the African-American, Latino, Asian-American, Native American, multi-ethnic, and female-focused film communities: BronzeLens Film Festival, Cine Latino Film Festival, IllumiNative, Sankofa Film Society, Gary International Black Film Festival, UrbanWorld Festival, Cinema Sala, Lumbee Film Festival, Indigenous Film Festival, Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival, Visual Communications, ImageNation, Cinema Detroit and the Museum of African American Culture in Houston. Additional matrix grants were also presented to The Sarah Jones Film Foundation and Wilson Morales of BlackFilm.com.

Array also recruited 14 recipients for its inaugural Array Ascend at the University of North Carolina School of Arts. Array also awarded consultation grants and commissioned Bridge Philanthropy to provide ongoing strategic mentoring that addresses the most pressing needs of organizations.

“Establishing Array Grants furthers Array's mission to support advocates of the arts across the country who have cultural needs in their communities. With more content from creators of color and women, supporting organizations that nurture and nurture these voices is crucial, "said Regina Miller, CEO of the Array Alliance." In the past few weeks, we have all gained a new appreciation for the value of Human connection and the simple comfort of being together, sharing stories, in a place that feels safe and welcoming. Every community deserves that. "

"The biggest impact of the grant is that we can survive without permanent closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paula Guthat, co-founder of Cinema Detroit. “We are committed to keeping the movie theater experience accessible to as many people as possible in our community. However, unlike many other arts organizations, we have no financial reserves. You would never have known how to find sources of funding without the consulting advice that came with the financial support of Array Grants. We have almost no experience navigating the nonprofit world, but Cinema Detroit now has a chance to survive. "

Beneficiaries are determined by nomination only. An independent committee comprised of leaders from the philanthropic, entertainment and academic sectors leverages their experience and networks to identify outstanding candidates.