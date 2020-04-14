Australian Nathan Lyon wants to join Hampshire in the future | Cricket News

Hampshire and Lyon mutually agreed to terminate their contract following the postponement of the English cricket season until May 28.





Australian test spinner Nathan Lyon says it is "disappointing,quot; not to be able to play county cricket with Hampshire this year, but he remains hopeful of rekindling the opportunity in the near future.

The 32-year-old was destined to play in the first half of the Hampshire County 2020 Championship campaign.

However, with the current coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of the season until at least May 28, the deal had to be canceled.

In a video press conference Tuesday, Lyon said the decision was mutual.

"Obviously we are in slightly different circumstances than we are used to, so it was a pretty easy decision for both the club and me here that probably is not the right time to go there," he said.

Lyon is eager to join Hampshire at some point in the future after being impressed by the club's facilities.

"It's pretty disappointing that we can't go to Hampshire and be part of that amazing club there and play a lot of county cricket and hopefully help them on the road to a championship, but no … it's meant to be."

Lyon called the time he spent in Hampshire during Australia's Ashes campaign "absolutely brilliant,quot; and said he believed that a season with the club in the future could help him take his game to "new levels."

"There are many goals to get back there," he said.

"They were absolutely brilliant to me. We had some really good conversations there and then about potentially coming and playing county cricket."

"They have some amazing facilities to train in and I feel like my game could reach a couple of new levels there if I hope to spend some time there in the county season, so I look forward to the future."

Hampshire cricket director Giles White said on Friday he hopes "to welcome (Lyon) to the club next season."