Ashley Graham talks about Cheryl Tiegs' backlash over her illustrated sports swimsuit cover

Ashley Graham appeared on Naomi Campbell's YouTube show and spoke about a backlash she received from fellow model Cheryl Tiegs when she covered the Sports Illustrated swimsuit topic. Everyone knows Ashley Graham for her body positivity and openness about being a plus size model and getting the Sports Illustrated cover was a dream come true for Ashley. The year was 2016 and Ashley was the first plus size model to receive the special edition. Not everyone was excited to see Ashley there. Some felt that Ashley's size (she's 16) was "too big,quot; to be on the cover, as they felt it was a negative statement. When the issue hit the newsstands, several people shared their critical views on social media, including former model Cheryl Tiegs, who is now 72 years old. Of course, in Cheryl's day, a plus size model would never have gotten magazine covers, but Cheryl's comments about Ashley did not go well.

In fact, Cheryl's comments caused so much controversy and outrage that she had to issue a public apology.

Ashley did not call Cheryl by name when she spoke to Naomi Campbell, but everyone knew who she was talking about.

"You know what, Naomi, it was actually right after that (Sports Illustrated) cover I met you. It was at the CFDAs and we were walking on a red carpet. We just had a quick conversation because there was another model who was so upset that I got the cover and he said it was very big and women of my size shouldn't be on the cover. "

You can watch Ashley Graham's video interview with Naomi Campbell in the following player.

When Cheryl Tiegs first made the comments, it sparked outrage across the country. Cheryl said the following.

"I don't like that we are talking about full-figure women because it gives them glamor because your waist should be smaller than 35 (inches)."

Cheryl made it clear that she did not believe Ashley Graham could be healthy at her size. Ashley has stated that she exercises regularly and is, in fact, healthy.

https://t.co/JXECDe9fFs – Celebrity curve (@CelebrityCurve) April 15, 2020

Here is the tweet that Cheryl Tiegs shared issuing an apology after the controversy.

My sincere apologies to everyone I have hurt. I really just want everyone to be healthy and happy. – Cheryl Tiegs (@CherylTiegs) February 26, 2016

Were you surprised to hear that Ashley Graham was hurt by Cheryl Tiegs' comments?

Ad %MINIFYHTML6063e26676c0c4963ae8c2c7464f9f1d23% %MINIFYHTML6063e26676c0c4963ae8c2c7464f9f1d23%

Do you agree with Cheryl? Ashley Graham is not healthy because she is big?



Post views:

0 0