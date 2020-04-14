Apple TV + share of demand among streamers increased by 10% in the last five weeks – Deadline

According to data firm Parrot Analytics, the share of demand for Apple's five-month SVOD service, Apple TV +, has increased more than 10% since March 11.

That is the date the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. The new platform still represents a small part of total demand compared to more established transmission competitors, Parrot said, but saw the highest growth in the two weeks after the WHO statement compared to the previous two weeks.

Apple launched Apple TV + last November. Association Director Steve Langdon, Parrot Analytics, called the increase as a combination of an increase in content consumption as people take refuge on-site, as well as two new original series on the platform. Sitcom Mythical mission: the raven partyIt debuted on February 7 and has 8.7 times the demand for the average television show in the United States, he said. Steven Spielberg's renewal Amazing stories on March 6 it currently has 14.1 times the demand for the average television show in the US. USA The firm measures the demand for television programs based on participation in social networks, video transmission and peer-to-peer protocols, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms.

New and old streaming services are beneficiaries of this time of staying home. Disney + announced last week that it had registered 50 million subscribers worldwide. Quibi, the newest participant in streaming wars, has seen 1.7 million downloads of his app after its first week, CEO Meg Whitman said yesterday.

NBCUniversal’s Peacock will debut tomorrow.