Antonio Rudiger's toughest XI: Chelsea defender selects opposition's toughest lineup | Football news

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger picks his 11 toughest opponents he faced during his career on The Football Show

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger picks the 11 toughest players he's faced during his career on Sky Sports' new show, The Football Show.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed spells in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart, in Serie A with Rome and in the Premier League with Chelsea, in addition to representing Germany at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

It's a race that to date has brought him against some of the best players of this generation, but who were the toughest? Here, Rudiger reveals everything …

Manuel Neuer

There were some occasions, around 2014, when it was unbeatable. He was he goalie.

There are many good goalkeepers, I played with Alisson in Rome, he is a beast and I played with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Bernd Leno. There are many good goalkeepers, but I choose Neuer.

At the 2014 World Cup against Algeria, he was watching from home and he was unbeatable, he almost played as a defender, cleaning the long balls that Algeria put on the defense. It took everything and surprised me.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

This guy is hard to beat with his tackles – his slider tack is amazing. It is progressing very well and I really like it.

Sergio Ramos

Everyone knows why, this guy knows how to do his job on defense and is also very important in the offensive pieces. He is a defender in command and excellent anywhere.

Virgil van Dijk

In the past two years he has shown that he is definitely one of the best, maybe even the best right now. He is a beast. You always admire those types of players because these two centrals are, at this moment, the best central defender, so you can learn something from them. They all have their own style of play, but you can learn from them.

Andrew Robertson

This guy doesn't stop running, he's active all the time, going back and forth. He's very good at crossing and overall, both defensively and offensively, he's doing a very good job.

N & # 39; Golo Kante

The boy is everywhere, and he loves to board. These types of players search for the contest, find it and win it, that's impressive, especially when you consider what kind of person he is. Wow.

Kevin De Bruyne

I played against him in Germany. In those days, it was hell to play Wolfsburg because they were a really tough team with good quality players, and of course he was the best on that team. Has it all; his crossing, passing, the way he shoots with his left and right foot and his technical ability: he is very, very good.

Andres Iniesta

The vision he had for football was huge, he had never seen anything like this. Their matching game was first class.

Lionel Messi

The next two stand out, they are in a different world, they are of different quality. When you play against Messi, the feeling you have is that it depends on him, if he is in a good mood or having a good day, you cannot stop him. That is my honest opinion.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The same applies to Ronaldo. They have two different ways of playing, one to try to score goals and the other is to enjoy their football. If I had to choose one, it would be Messi. Is the best of all? I did not see Pelé or Diego Maradona playing because that was not my moment, so it is Messi.

Sergio Aguero

For me he is a great striker. It is small, compact and a scorer that scores for fun. He's the type of striker that if you give him an inch is enough, it's hard to score. For a great defender his center of gravity is very low and it is difficult due to his good movement.

Antonio Rudiger chooses his toughest XI at The Football Show