Antonio Giovinazzi backs F1 plans to start 2020 without viewers

Giovinazzi talks exclusively to Sky Sports about the 2020 season, virtual racing and what it's like to fight Kimi Raikkonen …

















10:12



Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi talks to Sky Sports News' Craig Slater about the 2020 season, virtual racing, taking on Kimi Raikkonen, and more

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi talks to Sky Sports News' Craig Slater about the 2020 season, virtual racing, taking on Kimi Raikkonen, and more

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi has backed plans to start the Formula 1 season without spectators.

Starting the 2020 campaign, which has had nine races canceled so far, behind closed doors was just one of the options that Ross Brawn confirmed was on the table during his appearance in the Sky F1 Vodcast last week.

Giovinazzi, the only Italian on the grill and whose homeland has suffered the second highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, said Sky Sports: "It sure will be really different: the people who come to support us are an additional boost for each driver."

"But now the main thing is to run in a safe mode and one (way) is to not have people on the track."

"Of course they will support us on the couch, but I think (if we do) start early, starting without people is a sure way to compete."

Giovinazzi in virtual races and face Kimi

Giovinazzi has lived in virtual isolation in his Monaco apartment since his return from Melbourne, separated from his family and girlfriend in Italy. She has cooked, cleaned and washed her own clothes and only worked with her fitness conditioner via video conference.

Another way the Italian has filled his time is by competing in the Virtual GP series. He and several other drivers involved in the Grand Prix meet online every day to practice, and Giovinazzi's debut in the series saw him finish fifth, with Charles Leclerc at the top.

"It was really nice and we did this for the fans, for the people at home so they can see some action from the Formula 1 drivers," he said. "But it was really tough at the end of the race, he was completely wet!

0:48 Charles Leclerc of Ferrari wins the Virtual Vietnam Grand Prix held at Melbourne's Albert Park, marking the second race of the 2020 Formula 1 Esports season Charles Leclerc of Ferrari wins the Virtual Vietnam Grand Prix held at Melbourne's Albert Park, marking the second race of the 2020 Formula 1 Esports season

"Without any comment, you're just sitting there driving the wheel. It was tough but a lot of fun, we're looking forward to competing in China again."

"We (the pilots) have a channel and we run every afternoon just to have fun and have a conversation too. We like to drive and we run the simulator now, also to train a little bit mentally."

Still hoping to start his second full season in F1, Giovinazzi is wary of the physical challenges that lie ahead, potentially with a series of F1 triple headers after several months of inaction.

Giovinazzi said: "I think it will be completely difficult. When we return to Barcelona after the winter break, after the first day that his neck is completely destroyed. We will now have more than two months, perhaps three months (off). Come back, we would like I said (driving) three weeks in a row. It will be difficult but it will be the same for everyone. "

In 2020, Giovinazzi feels better equipped to fight on equal terms with his rivals, debuting alongside Kimi Raikonnen, the most experienced driver on the grid.

"It wasn't easy to start my F1 career with a world champion driver," he said. "Also, after two years stopping me (in the competition), I lost a little bit wheel by wheel in a race, so it wasn't easy to start with Kimi by my side in the race."

37:46 It's a Sky F1 Vodcast: Special Sir Stirling Moss like Sir Jackie Stewart, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert, and Simon Lazenby talk about the legendary driver's incredible career, racing, personality, and incredible career. It's a Sky F1 Vodcast: Special Sir Stirling Moss like Sir Jackie Stewart, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert, and Simon Lazenby talk about the legendary driver's incredible career, racing, personality, and incredible career.

"If the car was (good enough) for P8, then he was P8 or P7 in terms of results. I think I started to focus after a few races to think about how I could improve especially seeing Kimi. In the summer I was looking to I see why I was slower than Kimi in the race and was able to improve in the second half of the season.

"Now I need to continue like this. I have to treat it as an advantage to have Kimi as my teammate."

As for any notion, the famous monosyllabic Finn could deal a bit more easily with blocking and social distancing, Giovinazzi has a different opinion.

The 26-year-old said: "Yes, of course, he is the ice man, he is a cold guy, but away from the cameras he is a very funny guy, a good guy also to spend dinner or lunch. Before Melbourne We went to play tennis together. It was a really fun time. I really respect him as a driver and as a person. "