Anna Maxwell Martin praises separated husband for his support despite separation

The actress from & # 39; Motherland & # 39; reveals that she has been separated from theater director Roger Michell & # 39; for quite some time & # 39 ;, but assures that & # 39; she is definitely not a working single mother & # 39 ;.

Anna Maxwell Martin separated from her theater director husband Roger Michell.

The 42-year-old British actress, star of Armando Iannucci's latest film "David Copperfield's personal story"She had been with Roger, 63, since they met when he chose her in a 2003 National Theater production in the UK.

However, revealing that she has now separated from her husband, Anna tells British magazine You: "I prepared him to fall in love with me. But you know, we are no longer together."

"Our marriage is over and we've been apart for quite some time. I really haven't talked about it because it's not fair to everyone involved."

"There are four kids to think about. It has taken a tremendous amount of time, but we are all getting through it in a healthy way."

Anna and Roger have two girls together, Maggie, 10, and Nancy, 7, while Roger has two other children from his previous marriage to actress Kate Buffery.

When asked how she copes on her own, Anna, who plays a single mother in the BBC comedy "Homeland"she says," I'm definitely not a working single mom. Roger is amazing. I feel incredibly supported. "

"He is great and we also have a brilliant babysitter and my mother helps with the girls, so everything is fine. Roger was and is very special in my life … When I met him he felt like me, although things did not It always works. But you go on with life. "