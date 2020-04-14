Ananya Panday talks about doing action sequences with Ishaan Khatter for her next

Just two old movies, the Ananya Payday fan is huge. He made his debut with Student of the Year 2 and then achieved great success with Pati Patni aur Woh. The actress started working on her third movie last year, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

Speaking of trying new things with this movie, Ananya said she did several action sequences in the movie with Ishaan. She said, "Ishaan and I did a lot of our stunts in the movie, which is exciting for me, as I've never done that before." The film's action director Parvez Shaikh also revealed that Ishaan did his stunts at the climax of the film without wires or harnesses.

Well, we've also seen Ishaan doing some stunts in his first movie. It will be exciting to see Ananya grab this new outfit.