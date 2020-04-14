Amy Schumer's reason for changing her son's name will make you blush

What's in a name? It's funny that you should ask.
Pop culture fans know that Amy Schumer She absolutely loves being the mother of her growing baby. But they may not know the secrets behind his name, until now.
In the last episode of his Spotify podcast called Amy Schumer presents: 3 girls, 1 Keith, the comedian revealed an important milestone in her son's life.
"So do you know that Gene, our baby's name has officially changed?" he asked his listeners in the last episode of his podcast. "Now he's Gene David Fischer. He was Gene Attell Fischer, but we found out that we accidentally called our son‘ genital. "
Your guest and lifelong friend Claudia O & # 39; Doherty He added, "My mother actually pointed it out to me. My mother said, 'Amy called her genital son.' And I was like,‘ What are you talking about? And then she was right. " LOL, true story!
The names aside, Amy has expressed how much she loves being a mother.
When her son reached the six-month mark, the actress confirmed E! News that "exaggeration is real. Believe in exaggeration … I am very lucky."
In fact, she hopes to give her son a brother as he continues his journey through IVF.
"Hey! So IVF was like that for us. They got 35 eggs back from me. Not bad for the old girl, right?" Amy previously wrote on Instagram. "So 26 fertilized! Wow! For all of us who got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low-level tiles (tile means there are some abnormal cells but they can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky having received 1! what a fall, right?
She also added: "I am very grateful for our son and because we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all the female warriors who go through this process."
