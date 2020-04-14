Amy Schumer's reason for changing her son's name will make you blush

What's in a name? It's funny that you should ask.

Pop culture fans know that Amy Schumer She absolutely loves being the mother of her growing baby. But they may not know the secrets behind his name, until now.

%MINIFYHTML1b922f9246cab3af1d3c51be6e1f30c980% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

In the last episode of his Spotify podcast called Amy Schumer presents: 3 girls, 1 Keith, the comedian revealed an important milestone in her son's life.

"So do you know that Gene, our baby's name has officially changed?" he asked his listeners in the last episode of his podcast. "Now he's Gene David Fischer. He was Gene Attell Fischer, but we found out that we accidentally called our son‘ genital. "

Your guest and lifelong friend Claudia O & # 39; Doherty He added, "My mother actually pointed it out to me. My mother said, 'Amy called her genital son.' And I was like,‘ What are you talking about? And then she was right. " LOL, true story!