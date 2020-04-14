Amy Schumer changes the baby's name after realizing it sounds like & # 39; Genital & # 39;

Instagram

The & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39; actress and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, decided to change their son's name after thinking twice when they realized it was a terrible nickname.

Up News Info –

Amy Schumer has changed the name of her son Gene after realizing that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, he had weighed the boy with a terrible nickname.

The 11-month-old boy was named Gene Attell Fischer at birth, but the new parents have had doubts.

%MINIFYHTML38db6b6f860ea0b548f6f32284567e1879% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

In his podcast, "Amy Schumer presents: 3 girls, 1 Keith"She spoke about the decision to change Gene's name, explaining:" Do you know that Gene, our baby's name, has officially changed? Now he is Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we found out that we accidentally called our son "genital." "