Amy Schumer changes her son's name because it sounded too "Genital,quot;

Amy Schumer had to make a name change. According to a new Page Six report, Amy Schumer, the comedian and relative of Chuck Schumer, was forced to change her son's name due to the fact that it sounded too much like the word "genital."

As comic book fans know, she and her man, Chris Fischer, gave birth to their son last year on May 5. Amy gave her baby boy Gene the middle name Attel in honor of legendary comedian Dave Attel. During an episode of her podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith, Schumer explained to her co-hosts that she and Chris accidentally called their son "genital."

By putting all three names together, "Gene Attell Fischer," Amy explained, it is clear that the first two names combine sound as the word she mentioned. Claudia O & # 39; Doherty, her podcast guest, joked with Amy saying that she and her mother recognized the baby's funny name.

After talking to Dave about the possibility of a name change, she and Chris finally decided on the name, "Gordon,quot;. Her friend and her father's name was Gordon. As for why he called his son "Gene," some people believe it may have something to do with Gene Wilder, also a comedian.

Fans of the legendary comic know that Gene died in 2016, and when Amy found out about it through Chris Rock's Instagram, she turned to her account to write: "Great death. Heavy time.

While Amy may seem uncertain in her choice of names, she has still retained her sense of humor during these difficult times. Earlier this year, Amy turned to her IG account to joke about her wavering habits as the world struggled with the coronavirus.

The comedian joked that for now he was going to skip going to the gym because it was canceled anyway. He added that he would no longer have to see his mother again because that would also have to be canceled.

Ironically, we moved forward a month later, and many countries around the world enacted formal bans on reunions, even between family members.



