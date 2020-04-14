Amitabh Bachchan's wild response to a troll is truly unmissable

Amitabh Bachchan is without a doubt a star both on and off screen. The actor is also an avid user of social media, constantly giving fans a glimpse of the events of his life. Recently, the actor turned to social media to wish his fans on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Amitabh shared an image from his film showing him dressed in a traditional Indian outfit consisting of a Kurt and a turban. Take a look at the image below.

In the post, a troll made a comment to which Amitabh had the wildest answer. The troller's comment said: "Aishwarya Kahan Hai Re Buddhe (Where's Aishwarya, old man?). Amitabh's answer to the troll said:" Woh wahan hai jahan aap kabhi nahi pohchenge. Baap re Baap (She is there where you will never go. ) ". Now how cool is that?

On the job front, Amitabh has a long list of movies lined up for release. He will then be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gubalo Sitabo, followed by movies like Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.