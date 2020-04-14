Amitabh Bachchan movies like Shahenshah and Satte Pe Satta to be remade?

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars Hindi cinema has ever seen. His stardom has only increased with each passing year and even today and the time of today, he continues to surprise us with his innovative performances. Over the years, several of his box office hits like Don, Agneepath, Zanjeer have been remade and now we hear that Shahenshah will also be remade soon. A source informed a prominent newspaper that Tinnu Anand, who directed the film in 1988, was contacted by several filmmakers to obtain the rights to the new version of the film. The source said: "He hasn't broken away from them yet. Another of his films, Kaalia, is also a strong contender, with many industry insiders interested in taking the action artist on a modern spin."

In addition to Shahenshah, we hear that negotiations for the remake of the Namak Halaal comic are also underway. The popular Prakash Mehra film featured Big B alongside Shashi Kapoor and Smita Patil. In giving details about it, the source further reported: "It is a timeless comedy and several producers are in talks. If the deal is closed, one of them is looking to get closer to a star boy, whose forte is comedy, to enter Los Bachchan shoes. "

Meanwhile, not too long ago, Bhushan Kumar had announced a remake of Dharmendra from Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Chupke Chupke, star of Amitabh Bachchan, starring Rajkummar Rao. Filmmaker Ace Rohit Shetty is also preparing to fund the Satte Pe Satta remake with Farah Khan directing it. The original saw Amitabh Bachchan playing a double role. We hear that the makers had previously approached Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan for the role, but as of now, they are in talks with Ajay Devgn for the role.

With so many superstar movies getting remakes, moviegoers are sure to have a gala soon. Hopefully the remakes do the originals justice.