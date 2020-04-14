American Idol will continue its performances remotely

American idol Season 18 will continue, pandemic or pandemic-free.

ABC announced today that the show will continue filming, while following all guidelines for staying home, with the top 20 performing from their own homes as judges judge from its own homes, with viewers voting from, you guessed it, their homes.

Allow judge Katy Perry to explain: "How are you going to American idol Follow? I will judge from California, Lionel richie of the, Luke Bryan AND Bobby Bones in Nashville Ryan Seacrest will host Cali! Contestants perform at your home! The United States WILL VOTE from HOME and choose a WINNER! "

Who needs a studio or an audience? You don't have to go anywhere to sing!