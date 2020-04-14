America Ferrera shares a powerful message to her colleagues & # 39; & # 39; Pregnant breasts & # 39; & # 39;

America Ferrera is sharing a message of power for all "pregnant mothers,quot; during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday morning, the Hypermarket The actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of her showing her bare belly and wrote: "As this baby grows inside and I try to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all the other mothers bringing new life in this world right now. "

The actress continued: "And also to all the women of generations and centuries and borders that have and are currently giving birth to a new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and discouraging circumstances. Life is a miracle, and moms make it possible thanks to his strength and power. "

Ferrera announced that she was pregnant with baby no. 2 on New Year's Eve with a family photo on Instagram. She wrote at the time: "Welcome Baby # 2 in 2020. Happy New Year from our wild and growing group."