America Ferrera shares a powerful message to her colleagues & # 39; & # 39; Pregnant breasts & # 39; & # 39;

America Ferrera is sharing a message of power for all "pregnant mothers,quot; during the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Tuesday morning, the Hypermarket The actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of her showing her bare belly and wrote: "As this baby grows inside and I try to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all the other mothers bringing new life in this world right now. "
The actress continued: "And also to all the women of generations and centuries and borders that have and are currently giving birth to a new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and discouraging circumstances. Life is a miracle, and moms make it possible thanks to his strength and power. "
Ferrera announced that she was pregnant with baby no. 2 on New Year's Eve with a family photo on Instagram. She wrote at the time: "Welcome Baby # 2 in 2020. Happy New Year from our wild and growing group."
She concluded: "Hang in there, pregnant moms! We have this."
The future mother of two also tagged her husband. Ryan Piers Williams, Calling it "dada,quot; and "also known as a quarantine partner,quot;.
In 2019, when the two announced that they were expecting another child together, Williams also turned to her Instagram to share the news.
"There is a lot to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular stands out," he wrote at the time. "I can't wait to receive another beautiful creature in this world. Happy New Year!"
In 2018, Ferrera opened for Health magazine about motherhood and her pregnancy trip from when she expected Sebastián "Baz,quot; Piers Williams.
"Every step of the way, everyone tells you what it will be like and how you will feel," he shared. "I really think it's so damaging to many of us. I decided early on that I wasn't going to expect my experience to be what other people told me it would be, good or bad."
She added: "Being pregnant, I felt really powerful and healthy. You create life. I found a lot of power in that."
