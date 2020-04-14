Amazon will hire 75,000 additional employees as orders continue to rise during the coronavirus pandemic

Last month, Amazon announced that they would create 100,000 new positions and it looks like they will open thousands of other positions as online orders continue to rise.

According to CNBCOn Monday, the company announced the additional 75,000 positions after last month's new positions helped fulfill orders that have increased online.

The company said, "We continue to see increased demand as our teams support their communities, and we will continue to hire, creating 75,000 additional jobs to help serve customers during this unprecedented time."

In addition to adding new employees to the company, the company also increased employee hourly wages and doubled overtime pay for warehouse workers. Warehouse and delivery workers can now earn an additional $ 2 an hour in the US USA Until the end of April. The company already pays warehouse workers and delivers $ 15 an hour or more in some areas of the country for those positions.

In addition to salary increases, Amazon also announced changes to its benefits as well. Employees cannot take unlimited unpaid time off, and they can also offer two weeks of paid leave for workers who tested positive for the virus or are in quarantine.

Like us previously According to reports, Amazon last month announced a shipping limit due to the number of orders they were receiving, causing a limit on products.

At the time, a spokesperson said: “We are seeing an increase in online shopping, and as a result, some products, such as essentials and medical supplies, are out of stock. With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household commodities, medical supplies, and other high-demand products that enter our distribution centers so that we can more quickly receive, replenish, and ship these products to customers. "

Now it seems that Amazon has found a solution with all positions now open.

