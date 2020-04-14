Amazon reportedly plans drastic cuts in affiliate commission rates starting next week

Amazon plans to make drastic cuts in commission rates for its affiliate marketing program, which allows media organizations, e-commerce companies, and independent small businesses to receive a cut in revenue from a sale if a customer hits the page of the product and purchase the item through a link provided. The cuts will take effect on April 21, according to CNBC, and some product categories will see falls of more than 50 percent.

For example, commission rates in the categories of home improvement, furniture, lawn and garden, and pet products will see an 8 percent commission rate per sale that will drop to just 3 percent. For headphones, beauty products and musical instruments, the commission rates will go from 6% to 3%. Many other categories, such as groceries, sports, baby and outdoor products and tools, drop to 3 or 1 percent, CNBC reports of 4 percent or more.

The changes will be a major blow to digital media organizations, many of which have spent the past few years building business divisions dedicated to recommending products that are widely purchased, at least in the US. USA, on Amazon. Other retailers, such as Best Buy and Walmart, also run affiliate marketing programs, but Amazon remains the leader in US e-commerce. USA With almost half of all online sales. Last month, Amazon and other retailers also began suspending dedicated commerce marketing deals, which are separate from the standard affiliate program, with large digital media firms in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many digital media companies rely on affiliate marketing for revenue

Digital media companies like it Buzzfeed and New York Times-property Cable cutter they are among the most prominent trade providers in the industry. Vox Media is another, with affiliate associations including Amazon. (For more information, see our ethics policy).

But there are dozens of other news organizations that do the same, and non-news companies that have grown small and medium-sized businesses around online deals and product reviews. Quoted by CNBC, one person, who runs some Facebook groups dedicated to sharing deals online, says they "can't afford,quot; the cuts and that the changes "will hurt many people." The change will affect not only websites, but also YouTube's prominent commerce and e-commerce channels and even plugin and store creators like Honey and Rakuten.

Amazon cites no reason for the cuts in commission rates, according to the email it sent to program members obtained by CNBC, and the company declined to comment on the situation.

Amazon is one of the few American companies that has only become more vital during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is hiring hundreds of thousands of new workers to meet demand in its warehouses and on its grocery and package delivery platforms.

However, despite the huge increase in demand for Amazon's services, the company is struggling to maintain operations as its grocery delivery option Amazon Fresh, which now has a waiting list to use, and is completely pausing some services like your Prime Pantry service to bulk order non-perishable goods and products. Just yesterday, it said that third-party vendors can now resume shipping non-essentials for shipment to customers, after the company restricted shipments from its warehouse to essentials like health and cleaning products and non-perishable food.