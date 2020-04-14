Alum & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Kara Keough donates baby's organs after tragically died at birth

Instagram

The former star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39; She shares the heartbreaking news, revealing that her newborn son McCoy suffered from shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.

Up News Info –

Kara Keough You are still thinking of helping others, even in times of great pain. Sharing the heartbreaking news that her newborn son McCoy Casey Bosworth has died of complications during childbirth, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County"revealed that she decided to donate her organs.

On her Instagram account on Tuesday, April 14, the 32-year-old woman shared the message she wrote "for the organ / tissue procurement team to read in her honor." His note read: "Tonight, we unite to honor the life gifts of this little savior. Through him, may others find new hope and deep healing … and live again through them."

"May his legacy shine as abundant lives: lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love and, above all, gratitude," his message continued. "Let it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place … that he made an impact … that he was an answered prayer … that he was a hero. May angels guide him. Thank you, McCoy "

On McCoy's birth and death, the television personality detailed: "On April 6, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 am. Weighing in at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 inches, McCoy surprised us. everyone with their size and strength (and overall perfection). " She added: "During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord."

<br />

"She joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of her loving parents, her loving sister and those who received her life-saving gifts," the daughter of Jeana Keough He continued to share In the publication, he also quoted the Bible verse from John 16:20 about Jesus' promise to turn pain into joy, before writing: "Until we see you again … We love you, McCoy."

Kara first announced her pregnancy through her blog "The Pushover Project" in October. At the time, she posted a series of photos of herself, her husband, and daughter Decker holding a T-shirt with "Baby Tiger" written on it. "I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea that my reason would be so crazy," he wrote.