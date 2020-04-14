All the movies you can watch on YouTube for free

If you have found yourself watching replays of your favorite shows or if you are simply wandering around different streaming platforms in search of something (anything!) to add to your queue in vain, then let YouTube rescue you.

The online video streaming and streaming platform offers users dozens of movies that they can stream for free (with ads) as people around the world continue at home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. in progress.

Besides that, Variety reports that Lionsgate has announced that it will stream The Hunger Games, La La Land, John wick and Dirty Dancing free on YouTube the next four nights on Friday.

So grab your popcorn because Lionsgate Live! one night at the cinema will star with a sample of The Hunger Games this Friday. The best part? You won't even have to sneak in snacks, anything goes when you're in the comfort of your home!

To keep you until then, we've chosen our favorite movies that you can stream right now on YouTube.