All the movies you can watch on YouTube for free

If you have found yourself watching replays of your favorite shows or if you are simply wandering around different streaming platforms in search of something (anything!) to add to your queue in vain, then let YouTube rescue you.
The online video streaming and streaming platform offers users dozens of movies that they can stream for free (with ads) as people around the world continue at home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. in progress.
Besides that, Variety reports that Lionsgate has announced that it will stream The Hunger Games, La La Land, John wick and Dirty Dancing free on YouTube the next four nights on Friday.
So grab your popcorn because Lionsgate Live! one night at the cinema will star with a sample of The Hunger Games this Friday. The best part? You won't even have to sneak in snacks, anything goes when you're in the comfort of your home!
To keep you until then, we've chosen our favorite movies that you can stream right now on YouTube.
So undercover (2012)
If you have already seen all the seasons of Hannah Montana but I still want to see more of Miley Cyrusthen go to YouTube and watch his 2012 movie So undercover. The film follows a young private detective, played by Cyrus, who is hired by the FBI to secretly go to a sorority to protect the daughter of an important witness in an organized crime case.
Diana: the real truth (2017)
We can't have enough Royals content, right? Especially if she has to do with Princess Diana. YouTube is streaming Diana: the real truth, a captivating first-hand account of late royal life and also one of the most iconic figures of the 20th century. If even after looking Diana: the real truth, you still want more than you are lucky. YouTube also has Diana's Story: Part II: Broken Hearts Available for free for streaming, you can watch here.
Before we go (2015)
Now if you're in the mood for a romantic drama starring the only Chris we recognize, then watch Chris Evans& # 39; Before we go on YouTube for free. It is his directorial debut, starring Alice EveThe film follows a chance encounter between two strangers in Grand Central Terminal that triggers a life-changing nighttime fleeting journey through New York City. Don't forget to grab your scarves and be ready to pass out!
A little piece of heaven (2011)
Prepare to cry during A little piece of heaven protagonist Kate Hudson and Gael Garcia Bernal, who follows a free-spirited woman who found out she has terminal colon cancer and, despite struggling to fall in love, knows the love of her life. Then we follow the journey that Marley (played by Hudson) falls in love with her doctor as her health deteriorates.
Mazes and Monsters (1982)
Let's go back to the 80s with Tom Hanks in his 1982 movie Mazes and Monsters (aka Rona Jaffe's Labyrinths and Monsters) directed by Steven Hilliard Stern about a group of college students and their growing interest in a fictional role-playing game of the same name. Mazes and Monsters she starred in a young 26-year-old Hanks in her first lead role.
Labor pains (2009)
Now, let's get into some good romantic comedies with Lindsay Lohan2009 Labor pains. The film follows Thea (played by Lohan), who is about to lose her job, a secretary making a desperate attempt to avoid being fired. You lie that you are pregnant. Now Thea must convince everyone in her life that she's really waiting and starts to fake a baby lump … and well, you'll have to see the rest.
In the blue (2005)
Let's go back to 2005 for some action and adventure with In the blue starring the deceased Paul walker and Jessica Alba. The film follows divers Sam (Jessica) and Jared (Paul) as they experience their romance in the Bahamas. But when their friends visit them on a trip and take a treasure hunting trip, they discover more than they signed up for.
Everyone loves someone (2017)
If you finished watching binge eating How to escape murder protagonist Viola Davisand you're eager to see actors from the series in other movies they starred in, then head over to YouTube and stream Everyone loves someone. Protagonist Karla Souza, who plays Laurel Castillo on the show, this 2017 movie follows a young Clara Barron who seems to have it all, but the only thing she has yet to discover is her love life.
The Pink Panther (2006)
Are you ready for some vintage Queen Bey? The Pink Panther The movie still stands as one of those classic movies that you have to watch over and over again. The Pink Panther stars Beyoncé and Steve Martin
The September edition (2010)
If you're still concerned about the fact that the Met Gala 2020 has been postponed indefinitely, then start streaming The September edition in Youtube. RJ Cutler's documentary follows fashion chief editor Anna Wintouras it prepares for the September 2007 issue.
Miss Stevens (2016)
If you're in the mood for a dramatic comedy, look no further than Miss Stevens, following a high school English teacher who becomes a weekend chaperone for three students in a theater competition. You will also see some of your favorites, Timothée Chalamet, Lili Reinhart and Lily rabe.
