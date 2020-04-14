Alexa Bliss challenges Ronda Rousey's comments: & # 39; Don't disrespect us and our business & # 39;

Within the WWE ring, Alexa Bliss has achieved great success. The 28-year-old is a former "RAW,quot; and "SmackDown,quot; women's champion and is currently half the tag team women's champions with Nikki Cross.

Before entering the land of sports entertainment, Bliss struggled with eating disorders as a teenager. Bliss fought in the fight and ended up in the hospital multiple times.

Having gone through a number of songs like that, Bliss wanted to participate in the new WWE series on Quibi, "Fight Like a Girl." Alongside Holly Jackson, who is also battling an eating disorder, Bliss goes through a training session. Subsequently, Jackson goes through 10 weeks of training at the WWE Performance Center.

Bliss recently spoke to Sporting News to discuss the new video series, how it relates to the show, and the Tweet spikes released to Ronda Rousey:

MORE: Ronda Rousey is working with fans and fighters to get back in the ring?

(Editor's Note: This interview is edited for its length and clarity).

Sport News: Now, with downtime due to the global pandemic and WWE not hosting live events, what did Alexa Bliss do at Easter?

Alexa Bliss: My friends and I had a socially distant cookout. They were like five of us. We cooked, which was good just to get some fresh air because we'd all literally been trapped inside forever. I've only been hanging out with my animals mainly. I can't spend a lot of time at home, so it was nice to be around my animals. My pig loves attention. It is just absorbing everything. I've been catching up on Netflix shows, and you know everything there is to catch up on. It's been very refreshing, especially since we travel approximately 280 days a year, so when you can be home for more than a day at a time, it's actually quite liberating.

SN: The main reason we're talking about today is because of "Fight Like a Girl," a video series where you were part of it, where a WWE female superstar helps a young woman overcome a personal problem and become a stronger person. When this opportunity presented itself, what were your initial thoughts?

AB: I was really excited because I feel like this is what I got into WWE because of the reach on the platform that we can do this kind of thing is a big reason. That was the main reason why I even told someone about my eating disorder. That is why I even spoke for the first time about having eating disorders because it could help someone else go through the same thing. And now that really does have that opportunity and made it 100 percent valuable. I was very excited to start this whole process. It was a very emotional process. It is a very real process. I have a lot of respect for all the girls who went through this. I'm glad to see that everyone came out safer and overall better.

SN: I have read about things you have had to overcome. Because of that, did it make it easier for you to relate just because of the things you had to go through when you were younger?

AB: Absolutely. It was crazy because every time we talked it was almost like I was sitting talking to my 19-year-old self. It was crazy what he said and his mentality and how he would react and only answer questions. It made me feel like I was looking in a mirror, but for me when I was 19 years old. I even told him when the cameras were off, and I said, 'Look, I know what I'm saying you won't believe unless I want to get better.' Because I said that was my problem. People told me all the time that they wanted to help me. People offered advice and help and acted as if they wanted help. But deep down, he didn't want to improve yet. I said, 'You're not going to get better until you want to get better.' So I asked him off-camera, and I said, 'Do you really want to improve?' She said yes.

She promised me that I would get better and that I would try and follow the advice, and because many people with some type of disorder found myself doing it when I was younger, we would lie about what we eat or how much we were working. I had that real moment with her when the cameras were off. So when I saw the revelation, I lost it. I was crying, and I'm not an emotional person, by any means. I can watch movies all day that have sad endings, and I just don't cry. My friends always make fun of me. They are like, Oh, you know, cold for a heart. But when I saw her leave, I lost it. I started to cry. I was so proud of her. I think it's because I've been through it. I felt that moment. I know exactly how it feels and feels good about yourself and having that confidence after being so hard on yourself for so long and, and, and just having this disorder. I cried. I was so happy for her. So maybe a week or two ago I texted her on Instagram to see how she was doing. She said she is still doing very well. So I am really proud of her.

SN: You've been in the news with everything going on with Ronda Rousey and her comments about calling fake pro wrestling. You posted on Twitter the other day the little snippet from your documentary on the WWE Network that gave you a concussion.

How much did you offend Ronda's comments, because she not only really offends wrestling fans, but she really offends many of the women currently on the list who break their butts and travel to cities year after year ?

AB: Here's the thing: I want to start by saying that I highly respect Ronda. I make. We get along really good. I already said this, and I will say it again, I don't like it when people use the F word, when people say false, because what we do is not false. She has accomplished a lot in MMA. She came into our business and everyone was more than accommodating, more than wanting to see her succeed. It's kind of a thing where it's like that, it's a two-person thing. In every game we have, you're only as good as the person you're in the ring with.

The fact that she called it fake might be her opinion about it. But it is offensive to everyone who has had injuries, and myself included because I've been with the company, six years without a single injury. And then I ended up having a full documentary based on multiple concussions that I wasn't even sure would authorize me to be in the ring again.

So when someone does that, it is offensive. It is offensive to girls who have worked hard, like you said. We all want to see us succeed. When Ronda was here, we wanted to see her succeed. We were more than willing to put together the matches and make sure he had his moment because he is a star. She is. She is a star. We always wanted to make sure to highlight that. My whole point is that if you are not going to be the star in the company, you will want to work with the star in the company because that means you also have that opportunity. So I wanted to work with Ronda. I had a great time working with Ronda. If she returns to WWE, that would be incredible. I am sure we will all work with her again, and it will be the same and we will only ask her to limit the use of the F word.

SN: Would it be a point if she comes back? Would it be a point for you and a group of people or even yourself to sit down with her and have that conversation with her and say, "Hey, there are words to use and words not to use, and that's not one of them?"

AB: Probably. I don't know unless that happens. I have a lot of respect for him. She has done a lot. She did an amazing job in WWE. We respect your business, and we make sure to meet the coincidences with your style and thus not disrespect your style. So you know, just for the people who helped you along the way, don't disrespect us and our business, that's all.