Ajay Devgn ties cousin Dharmendra Sharma to direct this new southern version

After the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, the public eagerly awaits Ajay's upcoming ventures. The next actor is Maidaan. He will also star in the Hindi remake of the southern film Kaithi. He tweeted saying, "We are delighted to announce that @ajaydevgn will star in @RelianceEnt @DreamWarriorPic and @ADFFilms remake Hindi of #Kaithi. The movie will be released on February 12, 2021. @ Shibasishsarkar #SRPrakashbabu @Meena_Iyer."

Kaithi was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, but the remake will not be directed by him. Ajay Devgn is said to be giving his cousin, Dharmendra Sharma, the chance to direct the remake. The actor was impressed by his work as an editor at Tanhaji. Here is what a source told an online portal about the project: "Since Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy, Ajay has entrusted debut director Dharmendra Sharma with the responsibility. The actor likes to give a platform to new talents. While Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior saw Om Raut take over, his next release, Bhuj: The Pride of India, also has a director for the first time (Abhishek Dudhaiya). "

%MINIFYHTMLb0586a26ed03c8ab82ee72d4a079723579% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Kaithi starred in southern actor Karthi. It revolves around a released prisoner, who has been given the responsibility of taking a group of police officers to a hospital after they were poisoned at a party.