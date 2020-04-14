Acquisition of Newcastle: PCP Capital Partners in advanced talks with Mike Ashley | Football news





Amanda Staveley's PCP partners are in advanced discussions with Mike Ashley

PCP Capital Partners is in advanced talks with Mike Ashley to end his 13-year tenure as owner of Newcastle United, according to sources directly involved in the acquisition.

This follows important Companies House legal documentation that emerged Tuesday morning, showing that the two sides established the legal framework for a deal.

Sky Sports News reported in January that Amanda Staveley's PCP partners and the Saudi public investment company (PIF) were in talks to buy Newcastle. It is not clear why PIF is not mentioned in any of the Chamber of Companies documentation.

The supporting documentation has led to claims that Ashley is lending PCP money to help complete the agreement. It has always been the case that Ashley was willing to structure payments in an attempt to reach a sale.

Sky Sports News has contacted Newcastle for comment.

Staveley had failed with an offer to buy the club in 2017, after lengthy negotiations.

A descent compensation clause was understood to be a point of conflict at one stage of the talks.

Ashley, who is currently in the US He has been in control at St James & # 39; Park since he bought a majority stake in the club in 2007.

Newcastle has been relegated from the Premier League twice during Ashley's reign, and his supporters protested his property numerous times.