ABC wants bachelorette party reflecting the world in the air as soon as possible

The show must go on High school-One way or another. During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Robert Mills, head of alternative programming at ABC, discussed what exactly is going on with the upcoming season starring Clare Crawley.
Clare was announced as the new star of High school in early March. For March 11, ABC announced the contestants for season 16, which will debut in May, but production halted as the coronavirus spread worldwide. With production on hold, host Chris Harrison He said ABC was making a good comeback to the cast, for the men closest to the 39-year-old star, and because time commitments have changed for the formerly elected. Now the race is underway to get some kind of show up and running on television.
"We talk about it every day. Obviously, it's super important," Mills said of High school. "Look, I'm going to be honest: We will do it as soon as it's safe … We want to get it in the first minute we can."
Mills said several discussions are taking place and that more concrete plans will be made when they can begin evaluating the contestants. Once they confirm everyone's health, do they keep everyone in one place? Do they travel on the road and not fly around the world? "A lot of that only changes on a daily basis. We will find out how to get a version that reflects the world we are in as quickly as possible," he said.
Could Bachelor in Paradise See before? Maybe, "We're looking at all of that," Mills said.
"We definitely want to get Bachelorette party Can because we announced Clare, everyone is excited about it, there are all these plans for it, but that could take longer to logistically resolve, "Mills said. Also, the network wants to keep The Bachelor on the way for January 2021.
"It will be difficult, but we will definitely solve it because we all need this, very much," Mills said.
The executive also confirmed that casting is still taking place, a benefit of the production delay. Many of the men were quickly chosen because Clare was the last person they encountered.
"We met many girls from (Peter Weber& # 39; s) season … We had talked to Aunt (Cabin), we talked to some of (Colton UnderwoodIt's girls … Clare was literally the last person we ran into, "Mills said." We don't talk to Hannah Ann (Sluss) … I don't know if I was ready to jump to anything. "
