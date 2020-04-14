ABC wants bachelorette party reflecting the world in the air as soon as possible

The show must go on High school-One way or another. During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Robert Mills, head of alternative programming at ABC, discussed what exactly is going on with the upcoming season starring Clare Crawley.

Clare was announced as the new star of High school in early March. For March 11, ABC announced the contestants for season 16, which will debut in May, but production halted as the coronavirus spread worldwide. With production on hold, host Chris Harrison He said ABC was making a good comeback to the cast, for the men closest to the 39-year-old star, and because time commitments have changed for the formerly elected. Now the race is underway to get some kind of show up and running on television.