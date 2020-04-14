ABC sets release dates for final season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", Games – Deadline

ABC has established its Summer Fun & Games lineup, with May release dates for Holey Moley II: The Sequel and Tell the truth Thursdays and Family celebrity fight, press your luck and Match Sundays. The network also set May release dates for the farewell season of Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a new ABC News series, The genetic detective.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel begins Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. and it will change to a new schedule (8 p.m.) on Thursday, June 11. The fifth season of Tell the truth, hosted by blackish star Anthony Anderson, premieres at 10 PM on May 21. Family celebrity fight, presented by Steven Harvey, premieres its sixth season on Sunday, May 31 at 8 PM. Elizabeth Banks-hosted Press your luck continues with its debut in the second season at 9 PM; and the fifth season of Alec Baldwin Match complete the night at 10 p.m.

The Jimmy Kimmel hosted Who wants to be a millionaire It will air on a new schedule beginning April 30 at 8 p.m.

In addition, ABC News will launch its new series. The genetic detective Tuesday, May 19 at 10 p.m. Follow genetic genealogical researcher CeCe Moore as he uses his unique investigative skills to transform the face of crime resolution. By working with police departments and crime scene DNA, Moore can chart the path of a violent criminal's family tree to reveal his identity and help bring them to justice.

The genetic detective is a co-production with ABC News and XCON Productions. Carrie Cook and Marc Dorian are executive co-producers of ABC News. Christine Connor is an executive producer and Christopher K. Dillon is a co-executive producer for XCon Productions. CeCe Moore is a producer.

Here's ABC's 2020 summer calendar:

THURSDAY APRIL 30

8-9 PM – Who wants to be a millionaire (new schedule)

TUESDAY, MAY 19

10-11 PM – The Genetic Detective (series premiere)

THURSDAY MAY 21

9-10 PM: Holey Moley II: The Sequel (Season Premiere)

10-11 PM: To tell the truth (season premiere)

WEDNESDAY MAY 27

10-11 PM: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season premiere)

SUNDAY MAY 31

8-9 PM: Celebrity Family Feud (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: Press your luck (season premiere)

10-11 PM: Match Game (season premiere)

THURSDAY JUNE 11

8-9 PM: Holey Moley II: The Sequel (New time slot)