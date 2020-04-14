ABC Plots Remote Live Shows After COVID-19 Production Closure – Deadline

ABC is moving ahead with American Idol live shows, albeit remotely.

The network revealed that it has scheduled a two-hour show on Sunday, April 26 at 8pm that will see judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie reach the audience remotely with Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Jones. The top 20 contestants will stand to vote for the United States remotely.

This occurs after the Coronavirus pandemic halted traditional production for their live shows.

It also follows an update from Katy Perry over the weekend. The judge turned to Facebook, dressed in an Easter bunny costume, to say, "We all have to be really creative. I know we are going to be really creative."

The network bought itself a little time to explore multiple options for these by broadcasting two episodes set in Aulani, in two weeks instead of one. Those EPS were broadcast on Sunday, March 29 and Sunday, April 5 instead of March 29 and March 30.

The live shows were due to start on Monday, April 6, but were instead replaced by two reruns of Celebrity Family Feud, followed by the primetime special, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets and Surprises, produced by ABC News.

This weekend, it aired American Idol: This is Me, which examined the lives of our top 20 contestants, with unseen footage and performance highlights on Sunday, April 12, and the second part of this special will air on Sunday, April 19. April.

This comes after preparation work on live shows, including rehearsals with the finalists, was suspended. Contestants went home to be with their families amid the growing coronavirus outbreak. American Idol producer Fremantle's decision was made following strict Los Angeles County guidelines that prohibit large gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, Fremantle has instituted working remotely as editing of prerecorded Idol final episodes continues. Due to its scope and number of hours delivered, American Idol has a great production team and employs a great team.