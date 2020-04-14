AB de Villiers' return to the T20 World Cup in doubt if tournament is postponed | Cricket News

The 2020 T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia from October 18.





AB de Villiers last played for South Africa two years ago before retiring from international cricket in May 2018.

South African hitter AB de Villiers has said that if the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled for October in Australia was postponed to next year, that could put an end to his hopes of returning to the national side.

The 36-year-old, considered one of the best limited-overs hitters in the world, hopes to return to South Africa at the world event as he retired from all forms of international cricket in May 2018.

There is no suggestion at this stage that the T20 World Cup will be postponed, but the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down world sport has put the event in jeopardy.

"If the tournament is postponed to next year, a lot of things will change," De Villiers told South Africa. Rapport Newspaper.

"Right now I feel available, but at the same time, I don't know how my body will feel at that moment and if I will be in shape."

"If I'm 100 percent as good as I want to be, I'll be available. But if I'm not, I won't open up to that because I'm not the type of person who does things 80 percent."

De Villiers indicated that, if the South African tours continue, he would be available for a limited series of overs in Sri Lanka in June and the visit to the West Indies in August, which will include five T20 matches.

"I'm going to have to do the tests and show (coach Mark) Boucher that I'm still good enough. They should choose me because I'm really better than the guy next to me."

"I have never been the type of person who felt I should get what I wanted. I cannot join the team. Like any other player, I have to work for my place and deserve it."

The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.