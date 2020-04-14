Aayush Sharma talks about spending time with Salman Khan during quarantine



Salman Khan was at his Panvel farm with some of his family when the closure was announced. Since then, they have spent all their time relaxing there. Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma, their children Ahil and Aayat are on the farm along with Salman and Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan. Recently, Aayush was candid about what the family is doing there away from the hustle and bustle of city life.



Aayush said to a daily leader: “There are many animals, cows, goats, ducks here and there is a lot of wildlife. In fact, we found a king cobra in the gym. Two days ago, a leopard was spotted nearby. We feel like we're living on safari. "It seems like the family is having a gala time there.