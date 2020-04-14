Aamir Khan's son trapped in his Panchgani bungalow during the confinement?



The nation is under closure due to the spread of the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech to the nation announced that the blockade will last until May 3, 2020. Most celebrities are at home in personal isolation along with their families and are making the most of this time.

Aamir Khan's family is reportedly at his Pali Hill residence, however his son Junaid has been in his Panchgani bungalow since the closure was announced. With no way to travel back to the city in the middle of the closure, the star boy stays in the family bungalow.