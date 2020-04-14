A + E Networks & # 39; & # 39; America & # 39; s Top Dog & # 39; & # 39; optional in the UK by Two Rivers Media – Deadline

A + E Networks Dog Show The best dog in the United States has been optional in the UK and Ireland by Two Rivers Media.

The best dog in the United States premiered last year at A&E in the US. USA, with four K9 police teams competing against a civilian team in a major obstacle course each episode for the Top Dog title. The show was created by MGM's Big Fish Entertainment and presented by NFL Fox SundayCurt Menefee and former Secret Service member Nick White.

Two Rivers Media, directed by former STV Productions chief Alan Clements, will bring the show to UK broadcasters. His choice was supported by the National Lottery through the Screen Scotland Broadcast Content Fund.

Mirella Breda, entertainment director for Two Rivers, said: "As soon as we saw The best dog in the United StatesWe knew this was a fresh and exciting way to celebrate the unique bond between dogs and their owners. I can see why it has been such a success in the United States: It has that magical combination of high octane challenges and great emotional stories. "

Robyn Hurd, Vice President of Content Sales for EMEA at A + E Networks International, added: "We are very excited to be working with the wonderful Two Rivers team and excited to bring Top Dog to screens in the UK and Ireland."

Two Rivers made drama Susan Hill's ghost story for Viacom Channel 5 last year. It was one of the companies that left the Kew Media Group earlier this year after the Canadian company had financial difficulties.