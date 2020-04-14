7 times Liz Lemon was the best known character in 30 Rock

OMG lemon!

From having to handle the egos of her coworkers to always being caught with a little lettuce in her hair, Liz Lemon from 30 rocks He is one of the most identifiable characters of all time.

We loved following the character, played by the iconic and hilarious Tina Fey, during the series' run as she struggles to balance her career by showing a television series and her personal life hanging out in the big city, all while appearing to be someone we want to be best friends with.

While most women want a man to send them a drink at the bar, Liz Lemon would prefer mozzarella sticks. When Liz Lemon meets one of her ex-boyfriends, she makes sure "casually,quot; to look her best. Which, frankly, the same.

The best news If you're a Comcast Xfinity Flex or X1 customer, you can relive those moments over and over again when Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming service, launches tomorrow with 30 rocks on the line of content available to view ASAP.

Until then, we'll summarize Liz's easiest to relate moments below!