7 times Liz Lemon was the best known character in 30 Rock

OMG lemon!
From having to handle the egos of her coworkers to always being caught with a little lettuce in her hair, Liz Lemon from 30 rocks He is one of the most identifiable characters of all time.
We loved following the character, played by the iconic and hilarious Tina Fey, during the series' run as she struggles to balance her career by showing a television series and her personal life hanging out in the big city, all while appearing to be someone we want to be best friends with.
While most women want a man to send them a drink at the bar, Liz Lemon would prefer mozzarella sticks. When Liz Lemon meets one of her ex-boyfriends, she makes sure "casually,quot; to look her best. Which, frankly, the same.
The best news If you're a Comcast Xfinity Flex or X1 customer, you can relive those moments over and over again when Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming service, launches tomorrow with 30 rocks on the line of content available to view ASAP.
Until then, we'll summarize Liz's easiest to relate moments below!
When she was a little creeper
Who of us hasn't deeply infiltrated the Instagram or Twitter feed of someone we think we can be in love with and decided that he's clearly our perfect match after seeing some common interests?
In this episode of 30 rocksThat's exactly what happens when Liz stumbles upon her neighbor's email (played by Jon Hamm) and decides he's a soulmate after learning that they have the common interests of cake and ice cream machines.
Also, it's Jon Hamm, who needs common interests?
When she had Munchies late at night
Ok, you're not supposed to eat after 8 p.m. Supposedly, but that doesn't mean we don't still have a random craving for some fries right at midnight.
In this clip, Liz is on the same page, chewing on puffs of cheese in the middle of the night. Okay, he's doing it while sleepwalking, but we have a feeling he'll approve of us eating Oreos past our bedtime as well.
When she was shining to get revenge on an ex
No one wants to lose a breakup, right? And while it's insignificant, we are all guilty of wanting our ex to meet us when it turns out that we wear our best outfit or after we explode.
Such is also the case with Liz, who takes full advantage of her show's production team to give her the perfect light and wind to blow her hair for when her ex sways at work.
When he called the "sick,quot; to work
Pandemics aside, most of us have had at least one day of illness from symptoms that include wanting to do more. The big challenge? Making your excuse credible, which unfortunately for Liz above, is hard to do when your boss catches you in the act of faking it.
When her love language was food
While it's a classic resource for someone to send you a drink if they're interested in you, we couldn't help but laugh (or agree) with Liz when she pointed out that if she already has a drink, I really prefer some mozzarella sticks. .
When she gave up
Cat? Check. Throw your hair in a messy bun not cute? Check. Liz was too easy to relate in this episode in which she decides, after the breakup, that she has ended with love and that she will choke NCIS Instead of going on any date, you get anyone who's been through a hard breakup.
When she tried to get her life back
Whether it's purging our closets after listening Marie Kondo Or try intermittent fasting, whenever there is a new trend that is supposed to improve your life, we are generally getting on board.
In this clip, Liz is drawn to the container store and how the organization's products are the key to changing her life … even if that ends up being a lie, we tell ourselves.
%MINIFYHTML1b12319f2b62530b17c6ac841668515712%