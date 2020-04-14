6ix9ine threatens to rat Tory Lanez unless he does this

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Gummo & # 39; jump in the comments during & # 39; Quarantine Radio & # 39; from the Canadian rapper / producer to trick him into a snitch joke while hinting at new music.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine He clearly has no intention of quitting trolling on Instagram. After his early release from prison due to the coronavirus outbreak, hit maker "FEFE" has reverted to his former behavior and recently made his presence known in Tory Lanez"Quarantine radio".

During the Canadian star's popular Instagram live show on Monday, April 13, the New York artist stopped by to trick the spitter "Say It" with a joke. Jokingly, he threatened to give Tory away unless they added him to Tory's playlist to reveal his new music.

"Let me play this new shit or ima on you," he wrote in the comments, before adding, "You're not even from the United States or Canada." Fans went crazy after watching 6ix9ine's comment, prompting Tory to remind her viewers of her "guidelines, guidelines, guidelines."

<br />

6ix9ine and Tony previously collaborated on "Kika", which was lifted from the previous 2018 studio album "Dummy Boy". Judging from rapper's playful comment "Keke" on Tory's Instagram show, it's safe to assume the two still have a good relationship after 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to 2 years in prison for various charges of organized crime. He received a relatively short sentence for cooperating with the feds.

He was released earlier this month and is under house arrest for the remainder of his term due to fears about his vulnerability to COVID-19 due to his asthma condition. He soon made a joke about snitch in a post about the mayor of Los Angeles offering a reward for robbing companies that violated the city's stay-at-home order, writing, "Coming to the rescue."

The 23-year-old also seemed to mock people who branded him a "rat" for testifying against his former gang members by updating his Instagram bio to "Why is everyone calling me a snitch? Do I miss something …?" He also changed the profile picture on his Instagram account with a representation of himself sitting in a rat trap while smiling and eating cheese.