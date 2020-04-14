5G Smartphones: 5G Smartphone Sales to Reach 8.4 Million Units in South Korea This Year: Report – Latest News

Sales of 5G smartphones are expected to reach 8.4 million units in South Korea this year as phone manufacturers are competing to launch more affordable devices that support 5G.

According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, 5G smartphones are estimated to account for 48 percent of South Korea's total smartphone sales this year. Last year, 5G-capable phones accounted for 28 percent of total smartphone sales here.

The number of subscribers to the 5G mobile network in South Korea reached 5.77 million as of last week, according to the country's Ministry of Science. South Korean mobile operators marketed 5G services in April last year.

Counterpoint Research said 13 new 5G smartphones will hit the home market this year, compared to seven 5G phones last year.



Samsung Electronics, the world's largest smartphone vendor, unveiled 5G versions of the Galaxy A71 and A51 mid-range smartphones this week, reports Yonhap news agency.

The 5G variant of the Galaxy A91 is expected to launch in the second half of the year, according to Counterpoint Research.

LG Electronics is also projected to launch a new 5G smartphone in the first half of the year and introduce one or two 5G-compatible Q series smartphones in the second half of the year.

Apple is also expected to launch a 5G version of its iPhone in the second half of the year, he said.

However, Counterpoint Research said that the global spread of the new coronavirus could affect the expansion of the 5G market, adding that the rapid recovery in mobile demand in the second half would be a key factor in market growth.